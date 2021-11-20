Museum of the American Revolution's Thanksgiving line up includes ornament making, new exhibit

This Thanksgiving, the Museum of the American Revolution is hosting events and exhibits for the whole family.

On Friday, Nov. 26, the museum opens its latest exhibition: Liberty: Don Troiani's Paintings of the Revolutionary War.

The exhibit features more than 45 of the nationally renowned historical artists Don Troiani's original Revolutionary War paintings and pairs them with 40 artifacts that inspired or appear in them. The exhibition is included with regular Museum admission.

There, guests can make their own ornament in a wintery Revolution Place discovery center and grab a seasonal drink from Cross Keys Café as you shop for the perfect holiday gift in the Museum Shop.

The ornament making runs from Friday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visitors can add a note of gratitude to the "Wall of Thanks" in the Museum's rotunda. The core galleries also have a new display of artifacts related to Jewish American history just in time for Hanukkah.

To purchase tickets to the museum can be purchased by calling 215.253.6731, at amrevmuseum.org, or at the front desk.

The Museum will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25. The Museum will be open Friday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 27 – Sunday, Nov, 28,, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.