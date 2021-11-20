More Events:

November 20, 2021

Museum of the American Revolution's Thanksgiving line up includes ornament making, new exhibit

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Museum Family-Friendly
American Revolution Thanksgiving Courtesy/Elena Bras/Museum of the American Revolution

The Museum of the American Revolution is hosting Thanksgiving events this season to showcase a new exhibit.

This Thanksgiving, the Museum of the American Revolution is hosting events and exhibits for the whole family.

On Friday, Nov. 26, the museum opens its latest exhibition: Liberty: Don Troiani's Paintings of the Revolutionary War. 

RELATED: East Passyunk’s 'Deck the Ave’ kicks off with annual holiday tree lighting | Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular opens at the Philadelphia Fairgrounds this Black Friday | Manayunk's Jolly Trolley rides return to Main Street this December

The exhibit features more than 45 of the nationally renowned historical artists Don Troiani's original Revolutionary War paintings and pairs them with 40 artifacts that inspired or appear in them. The exhibition is included with regular Museum admission.

There, guests can make their own ornament in a wintery Revolution Place discovery center and grab a seasonal drink from Cross Keys Café as you shop for the perfect holiday gift in the Museum Shop.

The ornament making runs from Friday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Visitors can add a note of gratitude to the "Wall of Thanks" in the Museum's rotunda. The core galleries also have a new display of artifacts related to Jewish American history just in time for Hanukkah.

To purchase tickets to the museum can be purchased by calling 215.253.6731, at amrevmuseum.org, or at the front desk. 

The Museum will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25. The Museum will be open Friday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 27 – Sunday, Nov, 28,, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Museum Family-Friendly Philadelphia Thanksgiving Holiday American Revolution Old City Museum of the American Revolution

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Saints: Predictions, betting odds and more for Week 11
Eagles-Saints-Hurts_111821_usat

Sponsored

How to tackle football season sober
Purchased - Friends watching a football game on the couch

Investigations

Broad Street Line attack captured on video was racially-motivated, SEPTA police say
SEPTA Subway Attack

Women's Health

Temple to open hospital for women's health at former cancer treatment facility
Temple Women's Health Hospital

Food & Drink

Federal Donuts opens new location on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Federal Donuts Parkway

Food & Drink

Craftsman Row Saloon's holiday pop-up is back, bringing over-the-top festive milkshakes
Gingerbread milkshake

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved