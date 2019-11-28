Thanksgiving NFL football open thread

Happy Thanksgiving, all! While you're shoveling food into your face today, it's a pretty weak slate of games this year on Thanksgiving, as the Mitchell Trubisky-led 5-6 Chicago Bears will head to Detroit to take on the 3-7-1 Lions, in the appetizer game, while the Dallas Cowboys will (unfairly, as always) get to host the Buffalo Bills in the main course game. In the dessert game, the already dead Falcons will play the Saints in New Orleans.

The game of most interest to Eagles fans, of course, is the Cowboys-Bills game, as a Cowboys loss and an Eagles win in Miami this Sunday over the Dolphins would once again create a tie atop the NFC East, where the standings presently look like this:

NFC East Record Division GB Cowboys 6-5 4-0 - Eagles 5-6 1-1 1 Giants 2-9 1-2 4 Washington 2-9 0-3 4



I'm thankful for my readers (usually), and for all of my wonderful commenters. Feel free to discuss this crappy Thanksgiving slate of games below!

