June 03, 2019

Theatre Exile throwing block party with Mummers, Ray Didinger as special guests

The event is celebrating the newly renovated theater in South Philly

By Sinead Cummings
Theatre Exile is celebrating its return to South Philadelphia with a free block party where attendees can check out the newly renovated theater.

Theatre Exile is celebrating its return to South Philadelphia with a big block party on Saturday, June 8. 

The theater company is back at its former address at 13th and Reed streets. It's now located in the building's basement and block party attendees are invited to tour the newly renovated space.

The celebration will also include live music, a comedy show, performance by the Mummers and Q&A with Ray Didinger, sportswriter, sport commentator and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In addition, there will be food trucks, a beer garden, raffles and activities for kids.

The three-hour block party will take over 13th street between Wharton and Reed streets. It will start at 4 p.m. and is free to attend.

Theatre Exile Block Party

Saturday, June 8
4-7 p.m. | Free to attend
Theatre Exile
1340 S. 13th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Sinead Cummings
