Boat parties and 'Street Fighter' tournaments: Your weekend guide to things to do in Philly

Whether you're into affordable live theater or barroom (video game) brawls, the first spring weekend in Philadelphia has something to suit your style.

Across town, Philly Theatre Week will offer shows at pay-what-you-wish prices all weekend. In Old City, the Weitzman Museum will host a family-friendly screening of "The Prince of Egypt," while the Khyber Pass Pub will host a combination "Street Fighter" tournament and Jean Claude Van Damme movie marathon. Head to the docks by Society Hill for a dance party aboard a historic ship, or travel north to Feltonville to bring home a dog from the PSPCA at no cost.

Now through Sunday, April 2, catch live theater at the ticket price of your choosing through Philly Theatre Week. The 10-day event features more than 50 performances in the city and surrounding areas, including productions of "Cabaret," "A View from the Bridge," "The Tempest," "The Seagull" and "A Golden Girls Murder Mystery."

Compete in a 'Street Fighter' tournament

Think you've got the skills to beat any challenger in the arcade classic "Street Fighter?" Khyber Pass Pub in Old City is inviting you to put that to the test with a 2 p.m. tournament Saturday. Competitors will be entered in an elimination bracket, with the winner taking home a cash prize. The cost to compete is $10 via Eventbrite, but you can just show up to spectate — or enjoy the Jean Claude Van Damme movie marathon and $10 Orvals downstairs.

Adopt a furry friend for no fees at PSPCA

To clear some space in its crowded shelters, PSPCA is waiving all dog adoption fees Saturday at its 350 E. Erie Ave. headquarters. Show up between noon and 6:30 p.m. to adopt a pup, which normally costs $300-$450 to take home. Regular adoption policies are still in place, so be sure to bring a photo ID and proof of address (if different from the one listed on your ID), as well as all the members of your household.

The Lindy SpringFest celebrates the best in Jewish film, and this year it's highlighting the biblical animated classic "The Prince of Egypt" with an anniversary screening at the Weitzman Museum. The 1998 DreamWorks musical is an adaptation of the Book of Exodus, telling the story of Moses through hits like "When You Believe." The show starts at 11 a.m. Sunday, but the museum will offer snacks, crafts and storytime before the movie begins. Tickets are $10, or $20 for the whole family.

Dance on a boat at the Moshulu time warp party

Put on your dancing shoes and pop a Dramamine (just kidding, the boat's docked) for a party aboard the Moshulu. The historic four-mast ship is normally a destination for a fancy brunch or date night, but on Saturday, it's hosting a "time warp" party at 10 p.m. with specially themed dance rooms across the deck. The main dance floor will blast disco, while the ballroom and the covered bow deck will pump freestyle and glam rock, respectively. Tickets are $20, or $10 if you snag the early bird deal by Friday.

