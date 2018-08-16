Three hospitalized as mysterious odor diverts Philly-bound Frontier Airlines flight

August 16, 2018
Three people were hospitalized in North Carolina on Wednesday night after a mysterious odor forced a Frontier Airlines flight to make an emergency landing on its way to Philadelphia.
Flight 1674 from Orlando was diverted to Raleigh-Durham International Airport due to an unusual smell that sickened eight people. The flight was carrying 230 passengers and seven crew members.
This pm, @FlyFrontier flight landed safely after diverting to RDU. Airport 1st responders met the flight & received several requests for medical assistance. 8 ppl evaluated, 3 transported for non-life threatening per @WakeCountyEMS. Passgrs waiting new plane to continue trip.— RDU Int'l Airport (@RDUAirport) August 16, 2018
Passengers aboard the original plane were left to wait in Raleigh until about 3:45 a.m., according to multiple reports. The original flight was supposed to arrive in Philadelphia around 8:20 p.m.
The airline has not yet provided an explanation for the odor or what caused the two passengers and crew member to become ill.
Those hospitalized were treated for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
