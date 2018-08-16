More News:

August 16, 2018

Police: Barricade situation in South Philly after sexual assault reported

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
.

.

UPDATE: The male suspect was taken into custody with no injuries to police. 

A woman called 911 on Thursday morning to report she was sexually assaulted in her South Philadelphia rowhome by a man still at the residence, according to police.

Just before 9 a.m., police received a call from a woman on the 1800 block of South 23rd Street, between Point Breeze and Girard Park, who reported she was both sexually and physically assaulted by the man, and that he remained at the location.

Police declared it a barricade situation at 9:18 a.m. and are at the scene.

This is an updating story. Check back for updates.

