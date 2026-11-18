With the Philadelphia Eagles' 2026 season dead and buried, we published a "soft tank" roadmap for the rest of their season. One of the things we suggested the Eagles should do was "replace older veterans on the back of the roster with younger players who have intriguing traits," or more specifically, poach interesting players off of other teams' practice squads.

The Eagles have had past success poaching players off of other teams' practice squads, notably when they added K Jake Elliott and RB Boston Scott. Two players currently on their 53-man roster — QB Joe Milton and RB Jaydon Blue — were poached off of the Cowboys' practice squad this season.

A few readers asked if there was anyone in particular I had in mind that the Eagles should target, and, well, there wasn't. So I took a peek at practice squads around the league. Here are three guys who I think are at least more intriguing than some other Eagles vets on the back of the roster.

If you've never heard of any of them, I mean, they're practice squad guys. (And honestly, I was going to try to find five players, but this was a much more difficult exercise than expected, so I quit at three 😂.)

1) Red Murdock (23), LB, Broncos (6'1, 232)

Murdock had an extremely productive final two seasons at the University of Buffalo, where he had a combined 298 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, a pick-six, and 13 (!) forced fumbles. He holds the all-time career FBS record with 17 forced fumbles.

Murdock was the 257th and final pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. He got drafted so low because he's a bit of a throwback linebacker. He's physical and tough, but lacks ideal size and athletic measurables, and he was considered a liability in coverage.

Of course, the Eagles have had a lot of success with linebackers who were considered small and slow, but just knew how to play, like T.J. Edwards, Nakobe Dean, and Jeremiah Trotter. Murdock could maybe be a two-down linebacker, but I also just like his potential to make plays on special teams, given his insane number of forced fumbles in college.

(Also, Zack Baun left the Eagles' game against the Giants with a back injury and didn't return, so the Eagles might need short-term LB depth, too.)

2) Michael Trigg (24), TE, Cowboys (6'4, 240)

Trigg is a playmaker who had 50 catches for 694 receiving yards (13.9 YPC), and six TDs for Baylor in 2025. He finished third in the nation among tight ends in receiving yards. He's a smaller tight end at 6'4, 240, but he has a wide catch radius because of his massive wingspan, which should also help him as a blocker.

He has good athleticism and outstanding hands, as shown in the following two-play sequence, which was actually two consecutive plays against Kansas State. (Video via @dpbrugler):

He also fights for every yard after the catch and is a surprisingly good route runner. I thought Trigg could go as high as Day 2 in the 2026 draft. Instead, he went undrafted because of character concerns. Longtime Cowboys beat Clarence Hill noted a couple weeks ago that Trigg is a developmental player "on and off the field."

If his off-field issues are workable, Trigg makes sense as a guy you can add to the roster, and then he's yours all offseason to determine if he's worth the effort in 2027 and beyond. But there's no question that he has talent.

3) Bishop Fitzgerald (23), S, Titans (5'11, 201)

Fitzgerald had 5 INTs for USC in 2025, and 10 INTs for his career. He was thought of as an instinctive safety against the pass and the run. (Video via @NFL_DF):

Daniel Jeremiah had Fitzgerald as his 130th ranked player in the 2026 draft, but he went undrafted. Fitzgerald signed as a UDFA with the Titans, got waived at 53-man cutdowns, signed to the Steelers' practice squad, and was then signed to the 53-man roster by the Lions, who had injuries at safety. He didn't appear in any games, and was waived when the Lions got healthier at safety. He then signed back with the Titans' practice squad. Soooooo, he's probably had some interesting lodging stories this year.

Fitzgerald feels closer to contributing in the NFL for a team than, say, Cole Wisniewski.



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