Kensington thrift shop Thunderbird Salvage to open second location on Frankford Avenue

While some casual shoppers might feel overwhelmed walking into Thunderbird Salvage, to others, the Kensington church-turned-thrift store's somewhat chaotic wall-to-wall array of used and vintage goods can leave them wishing there were more. Well, now there is.

After operating an additional storefront at 2856 Frankford Ave. as a holiday-themed pop-up for the last several weeks, Thunderbird Salvage will make the second location permanent, its owners confirmed.

Since it first opened at Frankford Avenue and Letterly Street in 2017, Thunderbird Salvage has become a go-to destination for city residents on the hunt for affordable, used items. Housed inside the historic former Frankford Avenue Baptist Church, the vintage-leaning thrift store sports an eclectic selection of pre-owned housewares, furniture, clothing, knickknacks, books, vinyl records and just about anything else that can fill a nook or cranny in one's home.

Thunderbird Salvage's second storefront is located several blocks down Frankford Avenue from the original store, which will remain in operation seven days a week. By contrast, Thunderbird's new spot will only be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, functioning more as an outlet for discounted, bulk goods and surplus used and vintage wares that Thunderbird's owners find at sources like estate sales.

The new Thunderbird location will continue the pop-up shop's practice of conducting "fill-a-box" sales, wherein customers pay a flat fee of $25 for whatever items they can fit into a given box, or $40 for two boxes.

In addition to functioning as a weekends-only discount surplus vintage shop, Thunderbird Salvage's new location also will be used as a cultural and community space that will host events like flea markets and bingo nights.