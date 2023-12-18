'Tranq tourism’ TikTok trend puts Kensington’s opioid crisis in the social media spotlight

Philadelphians are used to their city landing in the national spotlight. Often, it's for reasons that stoke Philly pride, like when the city's restaurant scene or Christmas light displays are recognized by national media outlets. But sometimes, the reasons are less flattering.

On Sunday, the Guardian published a story about a social media trend known as "tranq tourism," wherein content creators on TikTok and YouTube travel to Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood to record and post videos of people using or otherwise experiencing the impact of intravenous drugs — most notably tranq, the animal sedative also known as xylazine that has infiltrated the street drug supply in Philly over the last few years.

The TikTok trend has created what The Guardian described as "a dark and voyeuristic kind of content creation" that many addiction specialists and harm reduction advocates say exploits human suffering for the sake of profits that can be reaped on social media platforms.

The "Kensington Philadelphia" tag on TikTok shows dozens of videos shot on the streets of Kensington. Many show people slumped over on trash-strewn sidewalks, shooting up with syringes or sharing their firsthand experiences with drug addiction and its effects. Some videos have millions of views.

"This is such an undignified practice," said Silvana Mazzella, the interim lead executive officer at Prevention Point Philadelphia, a Kensington-based public health nonprofit that provides harm reduction services to people experiencing addiction and homelessness. "You're approaching people who are not always able to make the most informed decision or give consent. And they're getting portrayed when they're not at their most stable, with no awareness of what this is going to look like or how it’s going to be shared."



While some of the videos and comments on TikTok attempt to tell these stories in a humane and empathetic way, many of them sensationalize or even mock the challenges faced by people grappling with addiction and poverty.

What is xylazine — or tranq, as it's known?

Xylazine, or tranq, is a tranquilizer commonly used in veterinary medicine. It was first seen in Kensington’s street drug supply about a decade ago, but its prevalence grew sharply in 2019, when dealers started mixing the cheap, highly addictive substance into opioids like fentanyl and heroin. Tranq, which is known to cause severe flesh-rotting wounds on users' skin and a zombie-like incapacitation, has since shown up in 48 U.S. states.

The tranq phenomenon has become so widespread that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency issued a public safety notice earlier this year warning that its increased prevalence in the nation's street drug supply is "making the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced, fentanyl, even deadlier."

How bad is the tranq problem in Kensington?

The public health threat posed by tranq is particularly acute in Philadelphia, which is thought to be the epicenter of the tranq phenomenon. In 2021, the substance was found to be present in 90% of street narcotics tested.

Not surprisingly, overdose deaths involving xylazine are on the rise in Philly. The substance was involved in 34% of the city's overdose deaths in 2022, a year in which drug overdose deaths overall reached an all-time high in Philadelphia, according to data from the city's Department of Health.

"This is a serious issue because it contributes to overdoses and it also complicates overdoses and overdose reversal," said Mazzella.



Since xylazine is not an opioid, its effects can’t be reversed by a life-saving drug like Narcan. "Then there are the types of wounds people are experiencing from xylazine, which has huge public health implications," Mazzella added.

Where many see an urgent public health crisis, some see an opportunity to generate ad revenue on social media platforms.

Tranq tourism

"I originally started my channel to make money," said one anonymous TikTok creator interviewed for a mini-documentary about tranq tourism in Kensington. About making tranq tourism videos, the TikToker said, "I'm not going to be the one to try and halfway it and say everything is about the love for the people. It's not. I love the people, but at the same time, if it's an easy dollar, why not?"

Popular TikToks can make around two to four cents per thousand views, and that adds up. The median salary earned by creators on TikTok is thought to be between $15,000 and $25,000, with some heavily followed TikTokers earning six figures per year, according to one data analysis.

The Guardian isn't the first news outlet outside of Philadelphia to hone in on addiction in Kensington. In 2018, a New York Times Magazine feature took an in-depth look at the notoriously severe and out-in-the-open opioid epidemic in the neighborhood, which it termed the "Walmart of heroin."

Kensington's drug problems have only grown more severe since then, with some international media outlets publishing graphic accounts of the toll taken from drugs like fentanyl and tranq on the people living in Kensington — or "Zombieland," as the neighborhood has been called.



While many find it unethical, the tranq tourism content creation trend is a difficult one to police. With no legal protection against being filmed in a public place and social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram lacking policies that prohibit such videos, the decision of whether or not to post this type of content lies primarily with those creating it.

"Consider why you want to do this," Mazzella said of the people flocking to Kensington to document the struggles of its most vulnerable residents. "If you were under the influence or unsheltered or in need, would you want someone to do this to you? And to what end?"

With a new mayor set to be sworn in next month, it remains to be seen how Kensington's drug epidemic may be addressed — one possibility floated by mayor-elect Cherelle Parker would involve the National Guard. But however events unfold, we can reasonably expect them to be live-streamed.