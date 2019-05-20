More News:

May 20, 2019

Thursday, May 23 will be '143 Day' in Pennsylvania in honor of Mister Rogers

Children's television icon Fred Roger considered 143 to be a special number and shorthand for the phrase 'I love you'

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Social Media
Mister Rogers 143 day Mr. Roger's Neigborhood/Family Communications Inc.

Fred Rogers, star of PBS's 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' and a native of Pennsylvania, will be posthumously honored with '143 Day' in Pennsylvania on May 23. That day people across the state are asked to live up to Roger's motto from his iconic TV show and be good neighbors.

In honor of the legacy of the late Fred Rogers, Gov. Tom Wolf has dedicated May 23 as "143 Day" in Pennsylvania. 

Rogers, better known as Mister Rogers, is a Westmoreland County native and one of the most significant children's television show hosts of all time as the star of the PBS classic "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood." Rogers considered the number 143 to be special. He even tried to maintain his weight at 143 pounds by swimming at the local pool in Pittsburgh every day. 

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia ranked 4th best city for driving

Rogers liked the number 143 because he saw it as shorthand for the phrase "I love you" –  the word "I" contains one letter, "love" contains four, and "you" contains three. The significance of 143 Day falling on May 23 is that it's the 143rd day of the year.

The intention of honoring Rogers with his own day is to make Pennsylvanians look out for one another — or as Mr. Rogers may have put it — be good neighbors.

The statewide campaign is encouraging everyone to do one kind thing for a neighbor. Organizations and businesses like the Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, Philly-based publisher Quirk Books, and schools are encouraged to use the #143DayinPA hashtag and post about their acts of kindness. State agencies will also be changing their social media logos to spread awareness. 

In honor of the late hometown hero who died in 2003, I'll leave you with the most iconic song from "Mister Roger's Neighborhood." 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Social Media Philadelphia Fred Rogers Mister Rogers

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Here are all of Eagles WR DeSean Jackson's targets in 2018, with analysis
052019DeSeanJackson

Primary Election

2019 Pennsylvania primary: What you need to know
Primary Kenney Williams Butkovitz 05152019

Television

The 'Game of Thrones' finale sucked, and here’s why
Game of Thrones season 8

Phillies

Phillies prospect watch: First rounders Mickey Moniak, Adam Haseley, Alec Bohm, all red-hot
Adam-Haseley-Phillies-prospect-051919_USAT

Children's Health

Most youth who suddenly die playing sports are middle schoolers, study finds
Youth Deaths Basketball Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Rankings

Philadelphia ranked 4th best city for driving
Carroll - Traffic Cameras Dangerous Roads

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved