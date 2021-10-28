Netflix in November: 'Tiger King 2' harkens back to pandemic's early days with Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin saga

Reflecting upon the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic conjures memories of confusion and uncertainty ... and binge watching episodes of "Tiger King" on Netflix.

That last part might sound like a joke, but the documentary series about Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and the weird and unsettling business of private zoos and exotic animal parks was watched by 64 million households in the first month it was streaming.

Now comes season 2, and who even knew that was necessary? Afterall, Exotic is still in jail after failing to convince former President Donald Trump he was worthy of a pardon. And Baskin conveyed her fame from the show into becoming a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars."

What else could we need to know about these two? We'll find out on Nov. 17 when "Tiger King 2" debuts on Netflix, picking up right where the first season left off, amid Baskin and Exotic's never-ending feud.

Netflix released the season 2 trailer this week, and it featured most of the characters from season 1. The teaser suggests there's lots left to unpack, saying "We thought we'd seen it all, but we've only scratched the surface."

Exotic, the owner of the former Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, was sentenced to 22 years in jail for the murder-for-hire plot to against Baskin, who positions herself as an animal rights activist, but has her own mysterious past. In the trailer, Exotic declares "If I have to make a deal with the devil, I'll make a deal with the devil," which could be linked to a way out of prison offered Baskin and her husband Howard Baskin.

Earlier this year, Howard told the Mirror that he would support Exotic's release if Exotic supported the Big Cat Safety Act, a federal bill that would ban people from owning large cats, like the tigers Exotic kept in his Oklahoma animal park.

The first season also reignited questions about the disappearance of Baskin's first husband, Don Lewis, and the trailer suggests season 2 could give fans answers about that, too.

Next month, Netflix also will boost its holiday content collections ahead of December. In November, subscribers can watch "The Claus Family, Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast," "Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You" and "The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star," among others.

Here's the list of what's coming to Netflix in November.

These shows and movies are leaving Netflix in November

