Netflix in November: 'Tiger King 2' harkens back to pandemic's early days with Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin saga

October 28, 2021
Reflecting upon the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic conjures memories of confusion and uncertainty ... and binge watching episodes of "Tiger King" on Netflix.
That last part might sound like a joke, but the documentary series about Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and the weird and unsettling business of private zoos and exotic animal parks was watched by 64 million households in the first month it was streaming.
Now comes season 2, and who even knew that was necessary? Afterall, Exotic is still in jail after failing to convince former President Donald Trump he was worthy of a pardon. And Baskin conveyed her fame from the show into becoming a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars."
What else could we need to know about these two? We'll find out on Nov. 17 when "Tiger King 2" debuts on Netflix, picking up right where the first season left off, amid Baskin and Exotic's never-ending feud.
Netflix released the season 2 trailer this week, and it featured most of the characters from season 1. The teaser suggests there's lots left to unpack, saying "We thought we'd seen it all, but we've only scratched the surface."
Exotic, the owner of the former Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, was sentenced to 22 years in jail for the murder-for-hire plot to against Baskin, who positions herself as an animal rights activist, but has her own mysterious past. In the trailer, Exotic declares "If I have to make a deal with the devil, I'll make a deal with the devil," which could be linked to a way out of prison offered Baskin and her husband Howard Baskin.
Earlier this year, Howard told the Mirror that he would support Exotic's release if Exotic supported the Big Cat Safety Act, a federal bill that would ban people from owning large cats, like the tigers Exotic kept in his Oklahoma animal park.
The first season also reignited questions about the disappearance of Baskin's first husband, Don Lewis, and the trailer suggests season 2 could give fans answers about that, too.
Next month, Netflix also will boost its holiday content collections ahead of December. In November, subscribers can watch "The Claus Family, Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast," "Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You" and "The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star," among others.
The Claus Family
21 Jump Street
60 Days In: Season 6
A River Runs Through It
Addams Family Values
American Gangster
An Elf's Story: The Elf on the Shelf
Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories
Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2
The Big Wedding
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Elf Pets: Santa's St. Bernards Save Christmas
First Knight
Forged in Fire: Season 7
Gather
The General's Daughter
It Follows
Johnny Mnemonic
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
Last Action Hero
Moneyball
Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher
My Dad's Christmas Date
The Nightingale (2018)
Total Recall (2012)
Snakes on a Plane
Stripes
Tagged
Te Ata
Texas Rangers
Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis
Ridley Jones: Season 2
The Harder They Fall
Lords of Scam
Catching Killers
A Cop Movie
Big Mouth: Season 5
The Club
Glória
Love Hard
Meenakshi Sundareshwar
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3
The Unlikely Murderer
We Couldn't Become Adults
Yara
Zero to Hero
Arcane
Father Christmas is Back
Swap Shop
Your Life Is a Joke
Animal
Gentefied: Season 2
Passing
Love Never Lies
Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes)
Red Notice
Arcane
Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
America's Next Top Model: Season 21
America's Next Top Model: Season 22
Kuroko's Basketball: Last Game
Lies and Deceit
Snowbound for Christmas
Survivor: Season 16
Survivor: Season 37
Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf Quest
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing
Christmas Flow
Prayers for the Stolen
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
Supergirl: Season 6
Tear Along the Dotted Line
Tiger King 2
Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet
Dogs in Space
Lead Me Home
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star
Blown Away: Christmas
Cowboy Bebop
Dhamaka
Extinct
Hellbound
Love Me Instead
The Mind, Explained: Season 2
Procession
tick, tick…BOOM!
Arcane
New World
Outlaws
Vita & Virginia
Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2
Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings
Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast
A Boy Called Christmas
Bruised
Robin Robin
Selling Sunset: Season 4
True Story
F is for Family: Season 5
Super Crooks
A Castle For Christmas
Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier
Green Snake
Light the Night
School of Chocolate
Spoiled Brats
Elves
14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible
Charlie's Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist
Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories
Charlie's Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical
Coming Home in the Dark
More the Merrier
The Summit of the Gods
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Legend of Everfree
My Little Pony: Happy Birthday to You!
Bucket List
The Lovers
The Late Bloomer
Sleepless
A Single Man
Fruitvale Station
America's Next Top Model: Season 19
America's Next Top Model: Season 20
K-on! the movie
K-On!: Seasons 1-2
Survivor: Season 20: Heroes vs Villains
Survivor: Season 28: Cagayan
Safe House
Naomi and Ely's No Kiss List
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Beverly Hills Ninja
Machete Kills
Broadchurch: Seasons 1-3
Man Down: Seasons 1-4
3 Days to Kill
A Knight's Tale
American Outlaws
Are You The One: Seasons 1-2
Battlefield Earth
Chef
Clear and Present Danger
Freedom Writers
Glee: Seasons 1-6
The Happytime Murders
Ink Master: Seasons 1-2
Letters to Juliet
The Lincoln Lawyer
Million Dollar Baby
Peppermint
Pineapple Express
Rake: Seasons 1-4
Richard Pryor: Live in Concert
School of Rock
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
TURN: Washington's Spies: Seasons 1-4
Waterworld
