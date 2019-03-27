More Culture:

March 27, 2019

Tina Fey and Carol Burnett producing 'Carrie and Me' film adaptation

The movie will be based on the legendary comedian's 2013 memoir about her relationship with daughter Carrie Hamilton

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Tina Fey
Tina Fey Carol Burnett Dan MacMedan/Sthanlee Mirador/USA Today Network/SIPA

Tina Fey and Carol Burnett are producing a film based on Burnett's best-selling memoir "Carrie and Me: A Mother-Daughter Love Story."

Comedy queen Carol Burnett is reportedly producing a film based on her best-selling memoir with a little help from Tina Fey.

Fey — an Upper Darby native who is also a Burnett super-fan — will develop the film from  "Carrie and Me: A Mother-Daughter Love Story," which came out in 2013. The book revolves around Burnett's life as a working mother in film with an illustrious career and her relationship with her youngest daughter Carrie Hamilton.

MORE: Shake Shack giving out free Phillies tickets Thursday morning

Hamilton overcame a very public drug addiction before she was 15 years old. After a relapse when she was 17, Hamilton was drug and alcohol free for the remainder of her life. 

She had her own short career in theatre and film, appearing in the TV musical "Fame" for two seasons and as Maureen in "Rent" during its first national tour. Burnett and Hamilton also collaborated on the play "Hollywood Arms," which was based on Burnett's first memoir "One More Time."

Hamilton died at the age of 38 after a long battle with lung cancer.

Vulture reported the film will mostly center around the duo's relationship, as the memoir included very personal snippets of their dynamic. "Carrie and Me" included things like email exchanges between Burnett and Hamilton, family photographs, and Hamilton's unfinished novel. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Tina Fey Philadelphia Upper Darby Television Comedy

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Jeffrey Lurie optimistic about the Eagles wearing Kelly green in 2020
032719JeffreyLurie

Music

Tech 9, legendary Philly battle rapper, reportedly dead
Tech 9 philly rapper

Development

$50M esports arena to be built in South Philly
esports south philly

Phillies

2019 World Series odds: Phillies' chances improving and bettors are showing the love
Carroll - Philadelphia Phillies 2018 Home Opener

Breweries

Aaron Nola partners with Yuengling
Aaron Nola Phillies Yuengling beer deal 03252019

Food & Drink

Old City's Shane Confectionery offering buttercream egg decorating classes
Shane Confectionery Buttercream Easter Egg

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved