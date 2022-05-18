More News:

May 18, 2022

Maine man dies after sand hole collapses on him in Toms River

The victim's sister was rescued at the scene in Toms River on Tuesday afternoon

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Accidents
Toms River Sand Teen Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Levi Caverly, 18, of Union, Maine, died Tuesday in Toms River, New Jersey after a sand hole collapsed on him and his sister.

An 18-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon after becoming trapped in a sand hole he dug with his sister on the beach in Toms River, authorities said. 

Levi Caverly, of Union, Maine was visiting the barrier island beach in New Jersey with his 17-year-old sister. They used frisbees to dig a hole about 10 feet deep at an area near the beach entrance on Seaview Road, authorities said. When the sand collapsed on them, Caverly became fully trapped and his sister was buried up to the chest. 

MORE NEWSNew Jersey takes actions to prevent price gouging of baby formula

Emergency crews from several neighboring towns in Ocean County assisted in the rescue effort using heavy machinery, buckets of water and ladders to try to get Caverly free. His sister was treated at the scene.

The incident comes after a 13-year-old Utah boy died last weekend when he became trapped in sand he had dug out at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park.

Authorities advise beachgoers to avoid digging holes any deeper than knee-length to avoid potential accidents.

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

