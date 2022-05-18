New Jersey issues state of emergency over baby formula shortage to prevent price gouging

Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency due to the nationwide baby formula shortage.



The executive order prevents retailers from charging more than 10% of the cost of formula and makes any excessive formula price increases illegal under the Consumer Fraud Act, NJ.com reports. It went into effect on Tuesday.

My administration will do everything in our power to ensure families have access to the formula they need," Murphy said in a press release.

The state's Division of Consumer Affairs is responsible for investigating any reports of price gouging. New Jersey residents can file a price gouging complaint on the state's website or by calling (800) 242-5846 to receive a complaint form by mail.

While the shortage is a problem nationwide, New Jersey is one of the states that's been hit hardest, a study from analytics firm Datasembly found.

Many New Jersey parents scavenging for formula have turned to social media, where the product can be traded and tips about where it's available can be shared.

Some have been forced to drive several hours across state lines to find the specific formula their baby needs.

But the shortage may get better soon due to two steps the federal government is taking.

The Food and Drug Administration has streamlined its guidelines for the importation of foreign baby formula, which is expected to help the U.S. restock shelves more quickly.

Additionally, Abbott, the owner of the Michigan formula factory which sparked the crisis when it was shut down in February due to sanitary issues, has agreed to correct the violations.

If a court approves this plan, the factory could be back on line within one to two weeks and formula from the facility could return to shelves in six to eight weeks.

Earlier this year, federal investigators detected Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria at the plant, which causes rare but often deadly cronobacter infections in infants. The factory's records show the bacteria was detected as far back as 2019.

Products from brands including EleCare, Alimentum and Similac are manufactured at the facility.

While it's not clear exactly when the shortage will end, in the meantime the New Jersey Department of Health has created a document with tips and resources for families struggling to find formula.