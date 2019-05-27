More Sports:

May 27, 2019

A too-early look at what positions are strong in the 2020 NFL Draft

By Jimmy Kempski
052719JerryJeudy Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports

Alabama's Jerry Jeudy leads what looks to be a very strong wide receiver draft class in 2020.

The 2020 NFL Draft is 11 months away, and a lot can/will change between now and then, as prospects will rise and fall. Still, you can typically get a feel for which positions will be strong in the next year's draft. For example, it was clear this time last year that the defensive line was loaded with quality players, and sure enough, 12 got picked in the first round.

And so, let's take a look at a variety of top-25 big boards -- from ESPN, CBS, USA Today, and b/r -- and see which positions are likely to be strong in 2020. (To note, some of the above linked media outlets went deeper than 25 prospects.)

ESPN CBS USA Today b/r Avg
QB 3 3 2 3 2.8
RB 1 1 3 3 2
WR 5 5 4 5 4.8
TE 0 1 1 0 0.5
OT 4 5 3 2 3.5
iOL 1 1 1 0 0.8
Edge 4 3 2 6 3.8
iDL 1 1 3 2 1.8
LB 2 1 2 1 1.5
CB 3 3 2 2 2.5
S 1 1 2 1 1.3

The consensus is that the top of the next draft will be strong at the following positions:

Wide receiver: While the Eagles themselves are pretty loaded up with wide receiver talent at the moment, they are likely to lose Nelson Agholor in free agency next year, DeSean Jackson will be 33 years old, and it's worth noting that Alshon Jeffery will count for a hair under $16 million on the salary cap in each of the next two seasons. 

Defensive line: The above media outlets averaged 5.5 defensive linemen in the the top 25, whether they be interior players or edge rushers. Obviously, the Eagles are always on the lookout for them.

Offensive tackle: After trading up for Andre Dillard in the first round of the 2019 draft, and Lane Johnson occupying the RT spot for the foreseeable future, a strong OT class doesn't help the Eagles much.

Quarterback: Bama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert land in the top 10 of most big boards, with Georgia's Jake Fromm also mostly landing in the top 25. Unless Carson Wentz's leg falls off, the Eagles aren't drafting a quarterback in the first round, and neither are any of their divisional rivals.

