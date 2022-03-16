Top 4 remaining Eagles free agent fits at wide receiver, linebacker, and safety

On Day 1 of NFL free agency, the Philadelphia Eagles knocked out a big need when they added Haason Reddick to their pass rush rotation. They were quiet on Day 2, as a number of wide receivers, linebackers, and safeties came off the market.

Here are my four best Eagles fits at each of those positions.

Wide receiver

• Zach Pascal, Colts: Pascal is one of Nick Sirianni's favorite players ever. In the past, we've seen Howie Roseman throw his coaches a bone by letting them sign their faves, like they did with Chase Daniel for Doug Pederson or about a half dozen players for Jim Schwartz. Pascal won't require a heavy target share and should be willing to do some of the dirty work in the Eagles' offense. Pascal is probably a fallback option if the first- and second-tier guys are too expensive. We might already be there.



• Allen Robinson, Bears: Robinson had big numbers in 2019 (98-1147-7) and 2020 (102-1250-6), before cooling off in 2021 (38-410-1). Still, those are impressive numbers playing in a trash offense. He played on the franchise tag at around $18 million in 2021, but that number should come down on his next contract. If he does not find huge money on the free agent market like some other receivers have so far, he could be a bargain signing for someone. In the Eagles' offense, he'd be a great fit in the slot. He's still relatively young for a player with 8 years of NFL experience, as he'll turn 29 in August.

• Jarvis Landry, Browns: Another highly productive slot receiver over his career, Landry was a cap casualty of the Browns at the outset of free agency. The bet here is that Landry is unlikely to choose a team like the Eagles in free agency, and will instead look to link up with a better passing quarterback. Still, if a market doesn't develop for Landry, he'd make the Eagles better and is worth watching.



• Keelan Cole, Jets: Cole is a former undrafted free agent of the Jaguars who played under then Jags GM Dave Caldwell, who is now a member of the Eagles' front office staff. Cole signed with the Jets in free agency last offseason on a one-year deal worth $5.5 million. He has averaged 37 catches for 538 yards and 3 TDs per season over his five-year career, and brings some special teams versatility to the table, including some kick/punt return ability. He would be something of a depth / third-tier option like Pascal above.

Linebacker

• Kyzir White, Chargers: White was a big-hitting safety/linebacker hybrid at West Virginia, who is now an undersized linebacker at 6'2, 218. In 2021, White had his best season, racking up 144 tackles, 2 INTs, and 1 sack. He perhaps has the range that some of the Eagles linebackers lacked in Jonathan Gannon's scheme in 2021.



• Nicholas Morrow, Raiders: The Raiders had success converting Morrow from a safety into a linebacker after signing him as an undrafted free agent in 2017. In 2020, Morrow allowed just 4.5 yards per target, per pro-football-reference.com. He was also a threat as a blitzer, as he collected three sacks and eight pressures on the season. In 2021, Morrow was a free agent, but he signed back with the Raiders on a fully guaranteed one-year deal worth $4.5 million. However, he suffered an ankle injury during training camp and missed the entire season.



Update: D'oh, Morrow signed late last night, and I missed it. Bad job by me.

• Jayon Brown, Titans: Brown had a down season after re-signing with the Titans in free agency last offseason. However, in his first four years in the league, Brown had 9.5 sacks, 18 QB hits, 26 pass breakups, and 3 INTs. He was a productive player both in coverage and as a blitzer.



• Myles Jack, Jaguars: Again, Jack is a player who Caldwell drafted in the second round in Jacksonville. He was released by the Jags after they went on an absurd spending spree. He led the Jags in 2021 with 108 tackles.



Safety

• Terrell Edmunds, Steelers: Edmunds is a size-athleticism freak who has been a decent starter for the Steelers after they selected him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. It would have been too expensive for Pittsburgh to exercise their fifth year option both on Edmunds and his safety counterpart in Minkah Fitzpatrick, so Edmunds will be a rare first-round player who has played decent enough to hit the free agent market after just four years. He is still available.



• DeShon Elliott, Ravens: Elliott has had some bad injury luck over his career, as he has suffered three season-ending injuries in four years as a pro. When healthy, Elliott is a physical, smart player with good size. In his one full season in 2020, Elliott had 80 tackles, 2 FFs, and 2.5 sacks. He could be a bargain signing on a one-year prove it deal.



• Jabrill Peppers, Giants: Peppers only played in 6 games in 2021 before tearing his ACL. However, he had his best season as a pro in 2020, when he had 91 tackles (8 for loss), 2.5 sacks, and an impressive 11 PBUs from his safety spot. He can also chip in as a returner, as he averaged 12.5 yards per punt return in 2020. His ACL tear occurred in October, so he should be ready in plenty of time for the 2022 season.



• Rodney McLeod, Eagles: And finally, the expectation is that the Eagles will bring McLeod back, but they also need another starter alongside him.



