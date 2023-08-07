More News:

August 07, 2023

Tornado watch issued through Monday night in Philly and surrounding areas

Severe thunderstorms are moving through eastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware and should end by midnight. Tonight's Phillies game has been rescheduled for tomorrow

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Tornadoes
080723-tornado-warning-watch-philadelphia-nj.png @NWS_MountHolly/Twitter

A tornado watch has been issued through 11 p.m. Monday in Philadelphia, eastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware, according to the National Weather Service. Above, a screen capture of a National Weather Service map from Monday afternoon shows the severe storms approaching the region.

A tornado watch has been issued through 11 p.m. Monday in Philadelphia, eastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong and severe thunderstorms are developing west of Philly and will move east through Monday evening. The biggest risk is damaging winds, according to the NWS, but tornadoes, large hail and flooding rain are possible. The NWS advises people to stay indoors and avoid windows.

MORE: As peak hurricane season approaches, here's how to prepare for extreme weather, flooding

Starting around 5:30 p.m., severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for areas of eastern Pennsylvania including Reading, West Chester and Phoenixville. These severe storms may contain wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour, as well as large hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue until about 1 a.m.

In Philadelphia, thunderstorms are expected to begin around 7 p.m. and should end by 11 p.m. Thunderstorms will begin in Cherry Hill around 9 p.m. and should finish by midnight. In Atlantic City, there is a chance of thunderstorms beginning around 10 p.m. that decreases by midnight. An updated storm radar can be accessed here.

The weather is currently impacting flights to Philadelphia International Airport. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for flight status details. 

The storms have also postponed the Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park, which was scheduled to begin Monday at 6:40 p.m. The game will be made up on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 4:05 p.m. as part of a single-admission doubleheader.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather Tornadoes Philadelphia South Jersey West Chester Suburbs Storm New Jersey Pennsylvania

Videos

Featured

DSC_4696b_1200x628.jpg

6 unusual sites for you to explore near the Jersey Shore.
Ava_Showboat_2000x1500_with100logo (2).jpg

Ava Gardner Festival will feature film screenings, a reception, new exhibits and heritage tours

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Shooting at East Oak Lane playground injures 5 teenagers
East Oak Lane mass shooting

Sponsored

Get a free education at Community College of Philadelphia this fall
Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

NFL

Fantasy football rankings: The top 25 quarterbacks for 2023, with tiers
020723PatrickMahomes

History

In the '70s, a con man from Ghana swindled Philadelphians out of millions in the 'biggest scam' the city has seen
Anansi's Gold con man

Music

Listen to rap cyphers, DJs and watch break dancers while artists do graffiti during Hip Hop in the Park
Hip Hop in the park

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved