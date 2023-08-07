Tornado watch issued through Monday night in Philly and surrounding areas

A tornado watch has been issued through 11 p.m. Monday in Philadelphia, eastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong and severe thunderstorms are developing west of Philly and will move east through Monday evening. The biggest risk is damaging winds, according to the NWS, but tornadoes, large hail and flooding rain are possible. The NWS advises people to stay indoors and avoid windows.

Starting around 5:30 p.m., severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for areas of eastern Pennsylvania including Reading, West Chester and Phoenixville. These severe storms may contain wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour, as well as large hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue until about 1 a.m.

In Philadelphia, thunderstorms are expected to begin around 7 p.m. and should end by 11 p.m. Thunderstorms will begin in Cherry Hill around 9 p.m. and should finish by midnight. In Atlantic City, there is a chance of thunderstorms beginning around 10 p.m. that decreases by midnight. An updated storm radar can be accessed here.

The weather is currently impacting flights to Philadelphia International Airport. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for flight status details.

The storms have also postponed the Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park, which was scheduled to begin Monday at 6:40 p.m. The game will be made up on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 4:05 p.m. as part of a single-admission doubleheader.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

