July 02, 2019

Former Eagle Torrey Smith seeks out man who picked up Cracker Barrel bill in Plymouth Meeting

By Michael Tanenbaum
Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith is seeking out the customer who paid for his meal at the Cracker Barrel in Plymouth Meeting recently. Smith is shown above catching a pass against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith may not be with the team anymore, but he'll always be celebrated as a part of the Super Bowl LII roster.

Now with the Carolina Panthers, Smith hauled in a huge catch during an improbable comeback against the Eagles last season, extending a drive that helped result in a comeback win for the Panthers.

The two-time Super Bowl champion recently was back in the area with his family and stopped to eat at the Cracker Barrel restaurant in Plymouth Meeting.

Smith said that he didn't have to pay for the meal. Someone else took care of the bill.

It wasn't even Smith's status as a former Eagle that got the man to pay for the dinner. It was just Smith being an awesome dad. 

Smith is pretty clearly the type of player who appreciates fans. There are countless examples of fun and friendly interactions he's had with people in Baltimore and Philadelphia. 

Who knows whether Smith will be able to get in touch with the guy who paid his bill? If he decides to just pay it forward, the outcome will be just as satisfactory, if not better. 

Michael Tanenbaum
