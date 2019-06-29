More Sports:

June 29, 2019

Connor Barwin wants to play in Philly again: Should the Eagles have interest?

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
062919ConnorBarwin Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Connor Barwin's best fit remains in a 3-4 defense where his versatility can best be utilized.

In an interview with heavy.com, former Philadelphia Eagles OLB/DE Connor Barwin expressed his interest in re-joining the team for the 2019 season, and revealed that he has even had discussions with Howie Roseman about the possibility.

“I’m trying to come back and play for the Eagles,” Barwin told Heavy.com. “I’m training right now and I’ve talked to [Eagles GM] Howie [Roseman] and they’re going to see if they need any depth on the edge and so I’m going to wait until camp starts before I sign anywhere else, but obviously I’m not going to wait too long. But the Eagles know that’s where I want to be.”

Barwin fueled speculation of an Eagles reunion last week when he posted an Instagram picture at Lincoln Financial Field. Turns out, he was there for a conference hosted by Green Sports Alliance where he was speaking on a panel about environmental justice and sports. That may have been a coincidence, but Barwin has been in talks with Roseman throughout the offseason about his desire to return. The two have even discussed the specific role he might play on the Eagles’ defense, similar to the situational pass-rushing one perfected by Chris Long.

In his four years in Philly, Barwin became a popular player, as much for his off-the-field charitable work as his production on it. His best season with the Birds was is 2014, when he racked up 64 tackles (15 for loss), 14.5 sacks, 21 hits on the quarterback, and a pair of forced fumbles. That year, he made the Pro Bowl and was named second-team All-Pro.

Throughout the Chip Kelly era (2013-2015), Barwin was one of the most valuable members in Billy Davis' 3-4 defense because of his versatility. Barwin could cover, rush the passer, and play the run, but was not a dominant player when doing any of those individual things. 

In 2016, when the Eagles switched back to a 4-3 defensive scheme under Jim Schwartz that has historically been very stat-friendly for defensive ends, Barwin posted the worst numbers of his Eagles career:

 Connor BarwinTackles Sacks FF PBU / batted passes 
 201359 10 
 201464 14.5 
 201554 
 201634 2 


That season, he played 70 percent of the defensive snaps.

In 2017, Barwin was set to count for $8,350,000 against the salary cap, and the team released him during that offseason, saving $7,750,000 against the cap. They did so even with Barwin saying publicly that he was open to taking a pay cut. He landed with the Rams in 2017 and the Giants in 2018. He tallied five sacks in 2017 and one in 2018.

Many (self included) have made the easy observation that Chris Long and Michael Bennett, who combined for 15.5 sacks in 2018, moved on this offseason. The Eagles brought veteran Vinny Curry back, and for now, are hoping one of their younger defensive ends will step up. 

Earlier in June, defensive line coach Phillip Daniels was asked about the team's perceived lack of depth at defensive end. 

"I don't see it that way," Daniels said. "I think we have a lot of depth. We have a lot of young guys fighting for positions. You have guys that were drafted for that reason, so I think we're going to be fine at defensive end. We'll take those guys and they'll just keep improving every day, and we'll be fine with them."

Obviously, Daniels isn't making personnel decisions, but his view seems to match the Eagles' overall view of the position.

In the heavy.com interview, Barwin, now 32 (he'll turn 33 in October), was realistic that it would probably take an injury to Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, or Vinny Curry for the Eagles to have interest in bringing him back.

“I’m going into my 11th year and I’m ready to just be a situational player. Howie knows. I’ll be there if one of the three guys get hurt or if something happens, or to mentor the younger guys,” Barwin said, referring to Brandon Graham, Vinny Curry, and Derek Barnett. “You know, Philly’s situation is BG, Vinny, and DB — three great guys on the edge — and I would come in to support those guys. If I don’t play in Philly, it would be the same situation somewhere else. Be the third edge guy.”

Even in the event of an injury, the thinking here is that the Eagles would probably be best served to add more of a pass rush specialist, as opposed to a jack-of-all-trades player in Barwin's mold. His best fit, in my view, should he continue his career in the NFL, would be with a 3-4 defense who can best utilize his versatility in a reserve outside linebacker role.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Connor Barwin

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 reasons the Eagles will be a dumpster fire this season
062619CarsonWentz2

Summer

In support of the beach read: 6 best books for summer
0628_Beach read summer

Sixers

NBA free agency rumors: Does Al Horford actually make sense with the Sixers?
050118-AlHorford-USAToday

Illness

Public pool-derived fecal parasite illnesses on the rise in U.S.
crypto public pool parasite

Opinion

Camden schools superintendent: Continuing the progress and looking toward the future
Katrina McCombs Camden Superintendent 04192019

Entertainment

Rob McElhenney and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' cast are taking over Dunder Mifflin from 'The Office'
0628_Always Sunny at Dunder Mifflin

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved