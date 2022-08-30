Tracker: Cuts around the NFL who could interest the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have a deeper roster than they have had in some time, so much so that when projecting their initial 53-man roster it was tough leaving some players off the team when in previous years it was difficult making a case for some players to stick.

As such, the Eagles are unlikely to have room for other teams' trash this year. With that disclaimer out of the way, here are some players that could interest the Eagles if one were to squint hard enough. We'll give thoughts on whether or not they make sense or not. In other words, we are not necessarily endorsing the following players, unless otherwise stated.

We'll continue to add to the below list as more cuts are made.

• Dolphins RB Sony Michel: Post-draft, we published an article detailing the Eagles' remaining holes to fill, and who could fill them. At running back, we suggested Michel (27), a bigger back at 5'11, 220, who isn't a home run hitter, but does a good enough job of getting the yards that are there. Of course, that was before another team brought him in and deemed him unworthy of a roster spot.

Michel carried 208 times for the Rams last season, gaining 845 yards (4.1 YPC) and scoring 4 times. Michel is just another version of Jordan Howard, with some more tread on his tires.



• Broncos P Sam Martin: Martin (32) finished 12th in punter EPA in 2021. Chart via @ThePuntRunts.



The Broncos cut Martin after he refused to take a pay cut.

My belief is that the Eagles plan on rolling with 2021 incumbent Arryn Siposs is 2022, but any decent punter is worth noting in case I have the wrong read.

• Titans P Brett Kern: Kern (36) finished in the middle of the road in punter EPA last season, as you can see in the chart above. He was cut in favor of less expensive rookie Ryan Stonehouse. Kern made three straight Pro Bowls from 2017 to 2019, and was a first-team All-Pro in 2019.



• Ravens S Tony Jefferson: Jefferson (30) has a similar profile to that of Jaquiski Tartt, in that he has a lot of game experience, but has durability concerns and doesn't create many turnovers. I doubt the Eagles will seek out that type of profile again at safety this offseason.



