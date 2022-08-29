NFL rumors: If Eagles intend to add a running back, these ones could be available

One of the more intriguing aspects of the Eagles' final 53-man roster construction is how they handle the running back position.

It's expected for the Eagles to carry just three running backs in Miles Sanders, Kenny Gainwell and Boston Scott. Jason Huntley, I assume, will find his way onto the Birds' practice squad with ability to be called up on gamedays if the Eagles need it. He was cut Monday afternoon, per Pro Football Network's Mike Kaye.

The conventional wisdom would say that the Eagles need a bigger running back in the Jordan Howard mold (Howard himself perhaps?). With teams trimming their roster to 53 players and making some last-minute trades, a situation could present itself where the Eagles solidify their backfield corps.

Here's continuing list of options as news and rumors pop up about RBs...

Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns

Our own Jimmy Kempski made the case that the Eagles should trade for Hunt two weeks ago. I'd be totally out on him given the off-the-field issues. In 2018, video surfaced of Hunt kicking a woman down a flight of stairs. If I'm the guy who goes to bat for the Eagles not trading for Deshaun Watson and the Phillies cutting Odubel Herrera, I can't get behind that.

Putting aside that big, big red flag for a moment, Hunt is a talented back. It was reported earlier this month that Hunt wanted out of Cleveland and a new contract.

Given the Eagles need for a running back of Hunt's on-field style, the buzz about him potentially coming to Philly has continued.

Hunt led the NFL in rushing yards in 2017 in Kansas City and has averaged 4.6 yards per rush in his career.

Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings

I automatically think of Mattison as the guy fantasy football heads say to draft as a handcuff to Dalvin Cook. Could be on his way out of Minnesota?

Mattison, who turned 24 in June, has six career touchdowns and has averaged 4.2 yards per carry. In the six games he's started across his three NFL seasons, Mattison has averaged 83.8 yards per game. He ran for 90 yards or more in four of those games.

On the Takeoff with John Clark podcast, the NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter spoke with former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, who drafted Mattison in the third round out of Boise State in 2019. The topic of Mattison (and Hunt) came up:

Mattison is in the final year of his rookie contract and will be an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

D'Ernest Johnson, Cleveland Browns

Another Browns RB. In his 53-man roster projection last week, The Athletic Browns beat writer Zac Jackson predicted that Cleveland would trade Johnson to the Eagles. Here's what he had to say:

The deepest position on the team — and the deepest running back room in the league — gives the Browns options as they assess both their roster and potential trade options. When it comes to Hunt and D’Ernest Johnson, the Browns won’t make a trade just to make one. However, I think the state of the receiving corps makes a trade necessary, and I’ve always believed Johnson would be easier to trade than Hunt given that Johnson has a much lower salary and less mileage. It’s going to be an interesting week, and for this exercise, I’m projecting that the Browns trade Johnson to the Eagles. [The Athletic]

Johnson, a 2019 sixth-round pick out of South Florida, is entering his fourth NFL season. He's averaged 5.3 yards per carry in his career on 137 rushes. Johnson is currently signed to a one-year deal and, like Mattison, will be a free agent after this season.

More to come...

