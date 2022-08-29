Go to Wagtail admin interface
August 29, 2022

Eagles 'cut down to 53' tracker

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
The Philadelphia Eagles (and the rest of the NFL's teams, for that matter) have to cut down to 53 players by 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday. As reports of cut trickle in, we'll update them here.

• The Eagles cut C Cameron Tom, per Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork. The Eagles added Tom to the roster just before the start of training camp, and he made it all the way through. Tom got a lot of work in the preseason games, as he played 65 snaps against the Dolphins, 28 snaps against the Browns, and 34 snaps against the Jets.

