August 30, 2022

Report: Eagles trade for Saints S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
The Philadelphia Eagles have traded for New Orleans Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

Gardner-Johnson (24) was a fourth-round pick of the Saints out of Florida in the 2019 NFL Draft. His career stats: 

 Chauncey Gardner-JohnsonTackles Sacks INT PBU 
2019 49 
2020 66 13 
2021 46 


Gardner-Johnson was a player commonly mocked to the Eagles in the 2019 NFL Draft as a potential replacement for Malcolm Jenkins. He played the "Star" position in the Gator defense, which was basically "a nickel corner on steroids," who toggled back and forth between corner, safety, and linebacker. With the Saints, Gardner-Johnson played a similar role. He is expected to become a full-time safety in Philly's defense.

It is perhaps worth noting that Gardner-Johnson is one of the biggest smack talkers / instigators in the NFL. He plays with swagger and attitude. A look (click "watch on YouTube"):

Prior to the announcement of the Gardner-Johnson trade, it was reported that incumbent starter Anthony Harris was released by the team. The Eagles' two starting safeties will now be Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps.

Update: The compensation is now known.

That is quite the bargain for a young, talented starting defensive back.

