Study links hormone therapy to increased risk of heart disease

Hormone therapy used during gender transition treatment could burden transitioning individuals with a higher risk of developing heart disease, new research warns.

The study, conducted by Dutch researchers at Amsterdam University Medical Center and published in the journal Circulation, found that trans women — assigned male sex at birth but with female gender identity – who received hormones as part of their transition experienced about twice as many strokes as women and men, Times Now reports.

Among the trans men — assigned female at birth but with male gender identity — who were tracked for an average of eight years, researchers saw a tripled risk of heart attack compared to women, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Additionally, there were five times as many blood clotting reports among transwomen than women and 4.5 times more than men, Times Now adds.

According to U.S. News, these staggering findings are based on a review of medical records involving more than 2,500 transgender women and nearly 1,400 transgender men — all who were facing gender transition in Holland and started hormone treatment between 1972 and 2015.

The research team, according to Medical News Today, followed the trans women for an average of nine years and the trans men for an average of eight years after the start of their hormone therapy.

That said, the team built upon prior research suggesting that estrogen therapy (given to trans women) may increase the risk for clotting and blood vessel inflammation, U.S. News reports. Other studies hold that testosterone therapy (given to trans men) may cause blood cells to become stickier, and lead to an increase in bad cholesterol levels and decreased good cholesterol, U.S. News adds.



"In light of our results, we urge both physicians and transgender individuals to be aware of this increased cardiovascular risk," said Dr. Nienke Nota, lead researcher of the study, tells Medical News Today. "It may be helpful to reduce risk factors by stopping smoking, exercising, eating a health[ful] diet and losing weight, if needed before starting therapy, and clinicians should continue to evaluate patients on an ongoing basis thereafter.”