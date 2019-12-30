Tröegs releases Nugget Nectar in Pennsylvania

Tröegs Independent Brewing in Hershey, Pennsylvania, has just released Nugget Nectar.

The 7.5% amber ale, with notes of grapefruit, mango, pine and creamsicle, is released once a year. Brewmaster John Trogner calls the orange beer "a bright spot in the dead of winter."

As the beer rolls out in Pennsylvania, drinkers can use Tröegs' website to find Nugget Nectar in their area.

In Philly, a few bars will celebrate the release with parties in January. The bars will have Nugget Nectar on tap as well as Nitro Nugget and a special firkin, plus free art prints and glassware giveaways while supplies last.

• Jan. 15: 5-8 p.m. at Kite & Key (1836 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19130)

• Jan. 16: 6-8 p.m. at The Sidecar Bar & Grill ( 2201 Christian St., Philadelphia, PA 19146)

• Jan. 16: 7-10 p.m. at Garage ( 1231 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19147)

• Jan. 17: 6-9 p.m. at Tattooed Mom ( 530 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147)

