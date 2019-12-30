More Events:

December 30, 2019

Tröegs releases Nugget Nectar in Pennsylvania

The 7.5% beer includes notes of grapefruit and mango

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beers
Troegs sinead cummings/for PhillyVoice

Tröegs Independent Brewing is located in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Each year, the brewery releases Nugget Nectar, an amber ale with notes of grapefruit and mango.

Tröegs Independent Brewing in Hershey, Pennsylvania, has just released Nugget Nectar. 

The 7.5% amber ale, with notes of grapefruit, mango, pine and creamsicle, is released once a year. Brewmaster John Trogner calls the orange beer "a bright spot in the dead of winter."

RELATED: Tröegs and Dogfish Head brewery tours voted among best in U.S.

As the beer rolls out in Pennsylvania, drinkers can use Tröegs' website to find Nugget Nectar in their area.

In Philly, a few bars will celebrate the release with parties in January. The bars will have Nugget Nectar on tap as well as Nitro Nugget and a special firkin, plus free art prints and glassware giveaways while supplies last.

• Jan. 15: 5-8 p.m. at Kite & Key (1836 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19130)
• Jan. 16: 6-8 p.m. at The Sidecar Bar & Grill (2201 Christian St., Philadelphia, PA 19146)
• Jan. 16: 7-10 p.m. at Garage (1231 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19147)
• Jan. 17: 6-9 p.m. at Tattooed Mom (530 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147)

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

