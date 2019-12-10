More Culture:

December 10, 2019

Tröegs and Dogfish Head brewery tours voted among best in U.S.

USA Today readers thought highly of the Pennsylvania and Delaware breweries' tour offerings

By Virginia Streva
Troegs Independent Brewing in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery in Milton, Delaware, were ranked Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, in USA Today's "10Best" brewery tours in the U.S.

Tröegs Independent Brewery and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery were named among the top five brewery tours in the United States by USA Today readers. 

Tröegs, in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and Dogfish Head, in Milton, Delaware, ranked Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, in USA Today's "10Best" Readers Choice Awards

Readers voted on more than 20 nominees over a four-week period. The nominees were chosen by a panel of experts and editors from both USA Today and 10Best.com.

Tröegs offers three tour options for beer lovers wanting a taste of the brewing action. The brewery's free, self-guided tour takes visitors of all ages through the center of the brewery, while its guided production tour offers an in-depth look at how its craft beers are made. Tröegs also offers "Splinter Tours," which take a deeper look into the way beer ages in barrels. 

Dogfish Head  offers a variety of "laid-back" tours, according to USA Today. There's a little something for everyone, from a 25-minute "Quick Sip" tour to an hour-long, "Off Centered" tour that takes visitors on an in-depth journey through the brewery. The brewery also offers a variety of tours in its distillery. 

Bonus: If you feel like hanging out in Delaware, the brewery also owns Dogfish Inn in Lewes. Guests of the inn can take a shuttle to the brewery, where they can receive a private tour and a VIP tasting. 

New Belgium Brewing Company, with locations in both Fort Collins, Colorado and Asheville, North Carolina, landed the top spot. Bell's Brewery in Comstock, Michigan ranked second and Boulevard Brewing Company in Kansas City, Missouri took the third spot. 

Here are the Top 10 brewery tours in the U.S., as selected by USA Today readers: 

1. New Belgium Brewing Company – Fort Collins, Colorado and Asheville, North Carolina
2. Bell's Brewery – Comstock, Michigan
3. Boulevard Brewing Company – Kansas City, Missouri
4. Tröegs Independent Brewing – Hershey, Pennsylvania
5. Dogfish Head Craft Brewery – Milton, Delaware
6. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. – Chico, California and Mills River, North Carolina
7. Port City Brewing – Alexandria, Virginia
8. Allagash Brewing Company – Portland, Maine
9. Sam Adams – Boston, Massachusetts
10. Lagunitas Brewing Company – Petaluma, California

Virginia Streva
