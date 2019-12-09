Thirsty Dice offers Star Wars-themed brunch menu

Disney+'s "The Mandelorian" is the most-watched TV series in the U.S. across all streaming platforms and Baby Yoda fever is high.

In Philly, you can take your Star Wars obsession further by ordering brunch foods at Thirsty Dice in Fairmount that are inspired by the movie franchise.

The board game cafe's new Star Wars menu includes shoutouts to Darth Vader, Chewbacca and other characters.

• Darth Vader Deviled Eggs – charcoal, bacon

• Evil Empire Mac 'N' Cheese –house-made queso, bacon, pickled jalapeños

• Taun Taun Tots – loaded tater tots, short ribs, house-made queso

• Chewbacca’s Nuggets –popcorn chicken nuggets, spicy horseradish sauce

• Jabba the Hutt Loaf – house-made meatloaf, bourbon BBQ sauce

• The Force –tequila, cucumber, mint, lime

• The Dark Side – blood orange, Campari, sweet vermouth, rye

While enjoying the food and drink, you can play one of the 800-plus board games available. There are even a few Star Wars-themed games to choose from at Thirty Dice.

The board game cafe located at 1642 Fairmount Ave.

