'The Irishman' receives five Golden Globe nominations, including best drama

Recognition for "The Irishman" just keeps growing.

"The Irishman," Martin Scorsese's film about Philly mobster Frank Sheeran, landed five Gold Globe nominations, including best drama, on Monday, falling one nomination shy of matching "Marriage Story" for the most bids.

The Netflix film, which chronicles Sheeran's relationships with Jimmy Hoffa and Russell Bufalino, was nominated across the board.



Scorsese scored a nomination for best director. Al Pacino and Joe Pesci were both nominated for best supporting actor for their portrayals of Hoffa and Bufalino, respectively. Steven Zaillian also received a nomination for best screenplay.

But it wasn't all gold — Robert De Niro did not receive a nomination for best actor.

"Marriage Story," director Noah Baumbach’s divorce-love-story masterpiece, was nominated in six categories, including best drama. Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver received nominations for best actress and best actor, respectively.



Not to be outdone, the mob film led in overall nominations at the Critics' Choice Awards, which were announced on Sunday. "The Irishman" received a whopping 13 nominations, including a nod to De Niro for best actor.

The film also was recently named 2019 Best Film by the National Board of Review of Motion Pictures, a 110-year-old organization dedicated to selecting the finest films and performances of the year. Scorsese, De Niro and Pacino received the organization’s first-ever Icon award while Zaillian won for Best Adapted Screenplay.



The mob film has received an abundance of critical praise since its release at the New York Film Festival in September. The film currently has a 96% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards will air on NBC on Jan. 5 from 8-11 p.m. Ricky Gervais is the host. Here's the complete list of nominations.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.