December 08, 2019

'The Irishman' drew over 13 million viewers in first five days on Netflix

By Virginia Streva
Over 13 million viewers watched Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" on Netflix during its first five days. The film stars Robert De Niro as Frank Sheran, Al Pacino as Jimmy Hoffa, and Joe Pesci as Russell Bufalino.

Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" garnered a whopping 13 million views during its first five days of streaming on Netflix.

The mob film averaged 13.16 million views between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1, with 2.15 million views on Dec. 1 and 3.14 million views on Nov. 29, according to Neilson data obtained by the Hollywood Reporter. Over 17 million people watched at least some of the film during the first five days. 

Over 751,000 people were able to finish 3.5 hour film on Nov. 27 while over 930,000 finished it on Nov. 29. The film drew a larger audience than "Breaking Bad's El Camino," which garnered 8.2 million views over its first five-day period. Though, it didn't do quite as well as "Bird Box," which averaged 16.9 million views last December.

The Scorsese flick follows the relationships between Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino), Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci), and Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) over a period of decades. The film is based off of Charles Brandt’s “I Heard You Paint Houses,” which is based on one-on-one interviews with Sheeran.

The film was recently named 2019 Best Film by the National Board of Review of Motion Pictures, a 110-year-old organization dedicated to selecting the finest films and performances of the year. Scorese, Robert De Niro, and Al Pacino received the organization’s first-ever Icon award. Screenwriter Steven Zaillian also won for Best Adapted Screenplay.

