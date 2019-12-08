Juice WRLD dead at 21 after reportedly suffering seizure

Chicago rapper Juice WRLD died on Sunday after reportedly suffering a seizure at Chicago's Midway International Airport. He was 21.

The rapper, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, was walking through the airport on Sunday morning when the seizure occurred, TMZ first reported.

Around 2 a.m. a 21-year-old male had a medical emergency in the private jet terminal of the airport, the Chicago Police Department confirmed to Billboard. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The incident is currently under investigation.

Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed Higgins, of Homewood, Ill., had died in a statement. The cause of death is not known at this time.



In 2018, Juice WRLD released "Legends," a song written in memoriam to rappers XXXTentacion and Lil Peep, who died at 20 and 21, respectively. The rapper notes in the song, "What's the '27 Club'? We ain't making it past 21." He turned 21 on Monday.



The SoundCloud rapper rose to fame in 2018 with his debut album, “Goodbye and Good Riddance,” which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200. The album featured a collaboration with Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert on the track “Wasted.”

The artist’s fame continued to grow in 2019 with his No. 2 hit, "Lucid Dreams." His second album, “Death Race for Love," hit the No. 1 spot after its release in March.

