More Culture:

December 08, 2019

Juice WRLD dead at 21 after reportedly suffering seizure

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Rappers
Juice Wrld dead 21 seizure Daniel DeSlover/Sipa USA

Juice Wrld, seen here performing at the Made In America Music Festival on August, 31 2019, in Philadelphia, died on Sunday morning after reportedly suffering from a seizure.

Chicago rapper Juice WRLD died on Sunday after reportedly suffering a seizure at Chicago's Midway International Airport. He was 21. 

The rapper, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, was walking through the airport on Sunday morning when the seizure occurred, TMZ first reported. 

Around 2 a.m. a 21-year-old male had a medical emergency in the private jet terminal of the airport, the Chicago Police Department confirmed to Billboard. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The incident is currently under investigation.

Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed Higgins, of Homewood, Ill., had died in a statement. The cause of death is not known at this time. 

In 2018, Juice WRLD released "Legends," a song written in memoriam to rappers XXXTentacion and Lil Peep, who died at 20 and 21, respectively. The rapper notes in the song, "What's the '27 Club'? We ain't making it past 21." He turned 21 on Monday.

The SoundCloud rapper rose to fame in 2018 with his debut album, “Goodbye and Good Riddance,” which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200. The album featured a collaboration with Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert on the track “Wasted.” 

The artist’s fame continued to grow in 2019 with his No. 2 hit, "Lucid Dreams." His second album, “Death Race for Love," hit the No. 1 spot after its release in March.   

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Rappers Philadelphia Lil Uzi Vert

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 14 non-Eagles Sunday rooting guide
120819JasonGarrett

Crime

Twin brother charged in fatal shooting of Philly high school football star
Fayaadh Gillard

Women's Health

Hair dye and straightener may increase risk for breast cancer, study says
Hair dye breast cancer risk

St. Joe's Prep

St. Joe’s Prep defies a mountain of obstacles to take another state title
St_Joes_Prep_2019_championship_120719

Movies

James Bond has a Philadelphia connection that may surprise you
James Bond No Time To Die movie trailer

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Dec. 7-8
Parade of Lights

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved