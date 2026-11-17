Philly school district officials said they were "very disappointed" in the Trump administration's decision to open another investigation into "antisemitic harassment" in the school system on Monday.

The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights said its probe is based on "credible reports" that the district "foments a hostile and unsafe learning environment for Jewish students," violating federal law and the terms of a previous agreement with the office. It's the third federal review into the city's school system since 2024.

"Just two years after a resolution agreement with the Office for Civil Rights, disturbing allegations against the School District of Philadelphia suggest it continues to abdicate its legal and moral responsibilities to protect students from discrimination and harassment," Kimberly Richey, assistant secretary for civil rights at the federal agency, said in a statement.

Federal officials claimed that a Philly teacher displayed an inverted red triangle in their classroom — resembling a symbol used by Hamas to mark targets and "glorify terror attacks on Israel." The incident reportedly prompted a Jewish student to consider leaving the school district.

The federal agency also alleges that parents reported antisemitic cyberbullying to the district and nothing was done to address concerns. Education Department officials declined to comment further on the matter, citing the nature of the ongoing review.

"The Trump Administration will always fight to protect the dignity, respect and educational opportunity of our nation's Jewish students," Richey said in a statement. "OCR will ensure that all students are treated equally under the law and that the District upholds its own agreement in preventing antisemitic discrimination and addressing harassment."

In December 2024, the district entered a voluntary resolution agreement with the OCR after claims surfaced that alleged educators were fostering an antisemitic environment. Without admitting wrongdoing or liability, the district agreed to conduct a review of its Title IV policies, hold anti-discrimination training for its staff and establish an informational program for 6th-12th grade students to address issues of discrimination and harassment, among other actions.

Federal officials are now saying that the district has failed to comply with its agreement or take "corrective action."

School district officials said in a statement that they have made attempts to keep the Office for Civil Rights informed of its efforts to combat antisemitism and were not given advance notice before the department announced its new probe.

"It is especially surprising given the District has received very little feedback or acknowledgement from OCR in response to the District's submissions," the district's statement said. "... We reiterate that antisemitism has no place in our schools and we take concerns about antisemitic harassment or discrimination very seriously."

Last year, the Republican-led House Committee on Education and the Workforce launched a separate investigation into claims of antisemitism in Philadelphia and two other school districts in Berkeley, California, and Fairfax County, Virginia. The panel released a report last month that said students were being trained to become "far-left activists as early as second grade," among other accusations.

District officials called the committee's report a "blatantly partisan framing of the district" at the time and said this week that OCR has made "no outreach" to the district following the publishing of the report.

"The District does not tolerate harassment or discrimination against any ethnic, racial or religious group, or against any protected class," the district said in a statement. "We remain committed to fostering a safe and welcoming environment for all of our students and staff."