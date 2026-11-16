Drexel University's president told Academy of Natural Sciences officials they needed to "move your collections and sell the building within two years" during a 2025 meeting, the academy board chair testified Monday.

This revelation was one of several that elicited gasps and murmurs in City Council chambers during the second public hearing on the abrupt closure of the Academy of Natural Sciences museum earlier this fall. Though Suzanne Biemiller, the academy's board chair, testified at the previous hearing in October and was not scheduled to speak at the second, city lawmakers called her back from the audience after hearing "conflicting statements" from Drexel University President Antonio Merlo.

Merlo, whom the legislative oversight committee subpoenaed after he skipped the first hearing, had referenced a work retreat he attended with the academy's board of trustees in September 2025. During this meeting, he said, Biemiller and her colleagues "presented the closure of the public museum as unpreventable and inevitable" and shared plans to relocate the academy's collections to Cleveland or Abu Dhabi, which he vehemently opposed. Biemiller confirmed the board had discussed partnering with the Cleveland Natural History Museum or an unnamed institute in the United Arab Emirates amid its financial crisis, but largely disputed Merlo's characterization. She also lent credence to a perception, voiced by several city lawmakers, that the university is making "a land grab" for the museum's historic building at 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

"One of our board members did ask President Merlo what his vision was for the academy," she testified. "And at that meeting, he basically said that, look, you all need to move your collections and sell the building within two years. So basically by January of 2028. We can't wait. We've got to move on this.

"That was information that was obviously upsetting to the trustees."

Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, chair of the legislative oversight committee, acknowledged recalling Biemiller was "a little unorthodox." But the same could be said for the wider investigation into what prompted Drexel, steward of the academy since 2011, to shutter the nation's oldest natural history museum, and the university's decision to do so with four weeks' notice. In a joint statement issued Sept. 1, the affiliated institutes said the museum would close to the public at the end of the month.

Over the four-hour hearing Monday, the legislative oversight committee expressed open frustration with Drexel leadership for "confusing" and last-minute communication. Merlo could not attend the initial hearing, he said, due to a visit from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education for reaccreditation. Thomas claimed he informed council of this conflict mere days before the session. Councilmember Jeffrey Young Jr., whose district includes the Academy of Natural Sciences, complained that the lawmakers had only received the "hundreds of documents" they requested from Drexel at 8:45 a.m. Monday, less than two hours before the hearing began.

The university president, who assumed office in July 2025, stressed he "meant no disrespect" in his absence from the earlier hearing and said he regretted "the manner in which the public museum's closing was announced." Merlo claimed the academy had ignored his edict to bring its spending down and that this, combined with Drexel's "financial constraint," made the existing affiliation agreement "no longer tenable."

Council members, however, questioned whether there was a "will" among university leadership to save the museum.



"From the documents that I'm reading, just skimming through from the beginning, it doesn't seem like there's an appetite from Drexel to want to keep the public-facing portion of the museum open," Young said.

Merlo's failure to solicit help from the city was another sticking point. Council members were openly upset that these talks remained behind closed doors and that they had received no funding requests. The tension mounted when Biemiller claimed the academy had reached out to Mayor Cherelle Parker and Gov. Josh Shapiro about its negotiation challenges with Drexel in late 2025 — long before either leader pledged to help "preserve the essential mission" of the academy following the closure announcement.

"We didn't have to do this," Thomas said. "We didn't have to come to this point. ... If something happened and you all couldn't work it out internally, you can't wait till it closed, for the governor to intervene, America to intervene, all these people to intervene. You gotta jump out before that.

"This might be your welcome to Philadelphia moment, I don't know. But in this city, it can't work like this."

City council members pressed Merlo and Biemiller for the exact funding required to reopen the museum while the partners continue to negotiate a long-term plan. One early offer came from the William Penn Foundation, which pledged to pay the museum's operating coasts for at least a year back in September. Though Drexel initially expressed little interest in the proposal, the university and nonprofit announced "a comprehensive set of studies to assess the Academy’s long-term needs and identify the best path to ensure it remains in Philadelphia and accessible to the public" last Friday. Thomas also suggested the city could provide a cash infusion of $1 million to $2 million from its general fund balance — which totaled $982.3 million at last count — before the end of the calendar year.

Councilmember Rue Landau, the committee's vice chair, ordered Drexel and academy leadership to come up with figures and submit them to council no later than Dec. 1.

While the future of the Academy of Natural Sciences is far from settled, the discussion Monday increasingly skewed toward a disaffiliation with Drexel. Merlo claimed he would be "delighted" if another organization could financially support the academy.

"All that Drexel ever wanted, and continues to want, is to have a sustainable, bright future for the academy, which will guarantee the next 200 years for it," he said. "If that future is best served by having the academy separate and disaffiliate from Drexel, Drexel is ready to stand aside and let other people come in."

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