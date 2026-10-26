Outrage erupts at Academy of Natural Sciences hearing after deputy mayor refuses to show

The long-awaited public hearing on the closure of the Academy of Natural Sciences got off to an explosive start after a top City Hall official skipped out.

Deputy Mayor Patricia Wellenbach had been slated to testify at the Monday meeting of the legislative oversight committee, convened to examine why Drexel University abruptly closed the academy's historic museum in September. But in a "last-minute communication," Wellenbach refused to appear at the hearing in what city council members took as a sign of "disrespect" and "BS."

Wellenbach had been serving as a senior adviser to the academy since last month to, at Mayor Cherelle Parker's directive, help "preserve the essential mission" of the scientific society. She was included on the witness list, albeit crossed out, for the hearing's second panel of speakers that was distributed in City Council chambers. But through written testimony read in council, she claimed "I am not the appropriate person to testify on this matter, as I cannot speak on behalf of Drexel or the academy."

"This is what I think of this testimony," Councilmember Jeffrey Young, Jr. said as he ripped up a copy of Wellenbach's remarks to applause.

Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, chair of the legislative oversight committee, characterized the deputy mayor's withdrawal as unusual, explaining to the gathered audience that "normally" the mayor's office would send a representative to discuss the issue and field questions from city lawmakers. Since Wellenbach did not show, he said, they would not be adjourning the hearing at its conclusion but calling a recess.

This is a developing story.

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