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November 13, 2026

Why were Tufts University signs hanging around Haverford College's campus?

The school was briefly used as a film set for an unnamed project, an official said. HBO's 'Task' has had casting calls in Delco.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Filming
Tufts Banners Haverford.jpg Elisabeth Cohen/For PhillyVoice

Banners at Haverford College were briefly changed to read 'Tufts University' when the school was used to film an unnamed project Monday.

Haverford College was briefly rebranded as another school while the campus in Delaware County was used as a film set for an unnamed project.

Banners reading "Tufts University" were hung on lampposts last weekend ahead of filming on Monday, Haverford College Editorial Director Dominic Mercier told PhillyVoice in an email.

MORE: Netflix documentary to spotlight a lawyer from Philly who helped write MLK's 'I Have a Dream' speech

Mercier was unable to share what TV or movie was being produced, but eagle-eyed Redditors speculated that it was for Season 2 of "Task," the HBO show set in Delco. One person even claimed they spotted star Mark Ruffalo. 

"Task," follows an FBI agent, played by Ruffalo, who leads a task force investigating violent crimes. The show has been filming its upcoming season in the area, with fans spotting crews in Manayunk and Wissahickon Valley Park. Last month, the show announced it was casting for extras for a homecoming dance scene, which was scheduled to film Nov. 12. 

In Season 1, Ruffalo starred opposite of Tom Pelphrey, a sanitation worker who robber homes in the area. New episodes will star Mahershala Ali, who plays a Drug Enforcement Administration agent. His investigation group comes into conflict with Ruffalo's task force, according to Deadline

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

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