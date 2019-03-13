More Culture:

March 13, 2019

Twitter wants to hide how many retweets, likes your tweets receive

The company introduced a new prototype app at SXSW on Wednesday

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Technology Social Media
Twitter app PA Images/Sipa USA/for PhillyVoice

The Twitter app on a mobile phone.

Twitter grabbed the spotlight Wednesday at South by Southwest, the annual meeting of tech minds and people who hold themselves in high esteem, with a new prototype version of its app that changes the game entirely.

The new prototype app, called “twttr”, is Twitter, but designed towards making the site a place for healthier conversations, led by CEO Jack Dorsey’s year-long emphasis on what he calls civility.

Twttr’s biggest change is a doozy: the prototype removes the displays of retweet and like counts on individual tweets, according to NBC News.

At least, it removes the numbers at first

The interactions can still be found with an extra tap on an individual tweet, but as you’re scrolling down your new-look timeline, you won’t immediately know whether the tweet you just laughed at has already gone viral, or if it’s gone un-shared.

The company is still accepting applications for its prototype program, it tweeted Wednesday, which means it’s not too late to try and get your hands on these crazy features. This is still a prototype, after all. Twttr’s features might never actually reach the public in a full release.

The company is also rolling out a revamped camera feature in its flagship Twitter app:

It looks like 2019 will be a weird, and evolving, time to use the social media service we all love to hate.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Technology Social Media Philadelphia Sxsw Twitter

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Nick Foles pens heartfelt thank you letter to Philly, Eagles fans on Players' Tribune
020418_Foles-MVP_usat

Plane Crashes

Sea Isle City native identified as passenger in fatal Ethiopian Airlines flight
ethiopian airlines crash

Celebrities

Bam Margera's family has 'Jackass' star committed to behavioral health facility
bam margera rehab behavioral health

Eagles

What running backs should interest the Eagles, now that Le'Veon Bell is out of the way?
021319TevinColeman

Sponsored

Roots Picnic announces lineup, new venue for 2019
Questlove

Men's Health

This man's brain infection lends caution to cleaning your ears with cotton swabs
ear brain infection cotton swab unsplash

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved