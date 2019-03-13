Twitter wants to hide how many retweets, likes your tweets receive

Twitter grabbed the spotlight Wednesday at South by Southwest, the annual meeting of tech minds and people who hold themselves in high esteem, with a new prototype version of its app that changes the game entirely.

The new prototype app, called “twttr”, is Twitter, but designed towards making the site a place for healthier conversations, led by CEO Jack Dorsey’s year-long emphasis on what he calls civility.

Twttr’s biggest change is a doozy: the prototype removes the displays of retweet and like counts on individual tweets, according to NBC News.

At least, it removes the numbers at first.

The interactions can still be found with an extra tap on an individual tweet, but as you’re scrolling down your new-look timeline, you won’t immediately know whether the tweet you just laughed at has already gone viral, or if it’s gone un-shared.

The company is still accepting applications for its prototype program, it tweeted Wednesday, which means it’s not too late to try and get your hands on these crazy features. This is still a prototype, after all. Twttr’s features might never actually reach the public in a full release.

The company is also rolling out a revamped camera feature in its flagship Twitter app:

It looks like 2019 will be a weird, and evolving, time to use the social media service we all love to hate.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.