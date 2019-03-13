More Culture:

March 13, 2019

Twitter reacts to the whole Cassie and Colton thing on 'The Bachelor' season finale

Also, Chris Harrison was very concerned about Colton's virginity

By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Hannah B is the new 'Bachelorette.'

A lot happened last night on the second half of the season finale for "The Bachelor." 

As you may recall from the first half of the season finale, Colton was dumped by frontrunner Cassie Randolph, leaving Tayisha and Hannah G. In love with Cassie, however, he chose neither of the two and left to chase down Cassie and ask her out.

While the finale did not end with an actual proposal this time around, it did end with a relationship. Colton and Cassie announced last night that they are dating, just not engaged, though they have discussed marriage. So, it looks like the girl who feared relationships the most is actually coming around to it. 

Though Chris Harrison seemed to be most concerned about Colton's whole virginity thing, and it's quite possible he officially lost it. (He refused to answer the more direct question from Harrison in his final interview, stating, “There are two of us now in this relationship.”) Though some of the biggest news of the evening was the reveal of Hannah B. as the new Bachelorette - which left Bachelor Nation a bit indifferent. 

People had some thoughts on Cassie - and even more so on Cassie and Colton's new relationship.




While others certainly had thoughts on the whole "virginity" thing. 




Though most just felt a bit lackluster after hearing the announcement that Hannah B. was the new Bachelorette.



