Twitter reacts to the whole Cassie and Colton thing on 'The Bachelor' season finale

March 13, 2019
A lot happened last night on the second half of the season finale for "The Bachelor."
As you may recall from the first half of the season finale, Colton was dumped by frontrunner Cassie Randolph, leaving Tayisha and Hannah G. In love with Cassie, however, he chose neither of the two and left to chase down Cassie and ask her out.
While the finale did not end with an actual proposal this time around, it did end with a relationship. Colton and Cassie announced last night that they are dating, just not engaged, though they have discussed marriage. So, it looks like the girl who feared relationships the most is actually coming around to it.
Though Chris Harrison seemed to be most concerned about Colton's whole virginity thing, and it's quite possible he officially lost it. (He refused to answer the more direct question from Harrison in his final interview, stating, “There are two of us now in this relationship.”) Though some of the biggest news of the evening was the reveal of Hannah B. as the new Bachelorette - which left Bachelor Nation a bit indifferent.
People had some thoughts on Cassie - and even more so on Cassie and Colton's new relationship.
“I’m scared of relationships and don’t know if I want one” THEN WHY DID YOU GO ON THE BACHELOR #BachelorFinale— Courtney (@CourtneyFenn2) March 13, 2019
Cassie’s dad: you don’t love him— Rachel Perkins (@RachelPerkins4) March 13, 2019
Colton’s parents: she doesn’t love you
Cassie: I don’t love you
Colton: 😘❤️😍😊
#BachelorFinale
Cassie is afraid of being rushed into committed relationships but signed up for the Bachelor???? #TheBachelor #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/qBsP8jZlQt— Vanessa (@Vanessa_1189) March 13, 2019
While others certainly had thoughts on the whole "virginity" thing.
Who else is sick of hearing about Colton’s fake virginity? #BachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/sJXfFjzSjW— funbutlazy (@funbutlazy) March 13, 2019
if you haven’t been watching the bachelor, tonight is the finale and colton will be losing his virginity LIVE ON STAGE— Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) March 13, 2019
and the person who takes it......... will be T-Pain
We all just want someone to care about us as much as Chris Harrison cares about Colton being a virgin. #TheBachelor #BachelorFinale— Mary Bell (@marubell_) March 12, 2019
Though most just felt a bit lackluster after hearing the announcement that Hannah B. was the new Bachelorette.
All of us after hearing Hannah B is the next Bachelorette. #BachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/Yfsk8HrCjy— Linsey Klein (@doctaa_LIZZ) March 13, 2019
Bachelor producers: Hannah B is the new Bachelorette!!!— Kait 🇨🇦❤️ (@1Band1D1Dream) March 13, 2019
Bachelor nation:#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/zFGdBaisfs
