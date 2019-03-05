Twitter reacts to 'The Bachelor' Colton Underwood finally jumping the fence

March 05, 2019
This season of "The Bachelor" has *from what I hear* been mostly a flop, but viewers keep tuning in to see this one big moment.
Yep, the fence jump.
I'm not entirely sure why the fence jump has reached viral proportions on Twitter, but it has. And for Bachelor Nation, the wait is over; the fence jump happened on Monday night's episode of "The Bachelor."
Attention: Spoilers ahead.
The fence jump was the result of a ~heartbreaking~ TV moment between Colton and Cassie during overnight dates. Basically, the girl Colton wanted to choose said she wasn't ready to get married after only dating him for less than two months (SHOCKER) and told him she had to leave the show.
He was devastated, told her he would wait, didn't seem to understand that she *loves* him but just isn't *in love* with him, and then he decided to bounce.
Here are the best Twitter reactions to this piece of reality TV gold.
Me...still waiting for Colton to jump over the fence. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/iAD7JhIDeB— Nicole (@NickyPD84) February 26, 2019
The Ladies: Cassie isn't ready.— RJ (@mycatnamedlarry) March 5, 2019
Cassie's Dad: Cassie isn't ready
Cassie: I'm not ready
Colton:#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Vv8JTX80My
So you're telling me your parents weren't sold on the idea of you marrying a guy after meeting him 2 months ago and going on a total of 3 dates with him while he also dates other women? Wow, ya don't say #TheBachelor— lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) March 5, 2019
This is some of your best work, producers. @BachelorABC #TheBachelor— Francesca (@BarstoolFran) March 5, 2019
No spoilers from me but this is tough to watch isn’t it #TheBachelor— Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) March 5, 2019
#TheBachelor— Shannon Duer (@shannonduer42) March 5, 2019
Colton: please stay I’m in love with you
Cassie: pic.twitter.com/dJK6xcuQyV
Trying to explain to people who don’t watch the Bachelor about the fence jump:— Kayla Van Den Einde ✨ (@_kvandeneinde) March 5, 2019
#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/7BPCOS4SOQ
help us please. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/t7cYjTZYGV— Hannah DeWeese (@daweezie) March 5, 2019
Raw footage of a bar when the fence jump happened #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/biq8oQWPBc— Mark Hannan (@mdhannan94) March 5, 2019
in high school: the bachelor is so dumb lmao— maren ☾ (@marenalayna) February 26, 2019
me now: if Colton doesn't jump the fence I'll lose my shit
