Best Twitter reactions to 'Game of Thrones' Season 8 premiere

April 15, 2019
It’s been a long, cold two years without “Game of Thrones” in our lives, but the show finally returned to HBO Sunday night with "Winterfell."
With just a touch of gore, dragons, and reunions galore, it had everything you could possibly want in a “GOT” episode. And it received a fresh rating of 97 percent from Rotten Tomatoes, ranking it right behind the Season 1 premiere, "Winter is Coming," which received a 100 percent rating.
From Jon Snow’s return to the North with Daenerys by his side to Cersei’s obsession with not getting her elephants, we get to see all the characters in all of their glory. (Well, everyone except for Brienne of Tarth. Where was she?!)
We finally saw a reunion for the Stark children. Jon knows his true lineage now. Samwell Tarly delivered the news after finding out from Daenerys that – oh, yeah, right, she actually killed his brother and father because they wouldn't bend the knee. Also, the North is pretty mad Jon bent the knee, including Sansa.
The premiere was well received and viewers took to Twitter to share their reactions to all the best moments in the final season's premiere.
Everyone was most excited about the Stark kids being together again, especially Ayra and Jon's reunion.
THE MOMENT I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR SO LONGGG... FINALLY 😭😭😭— Nobody (@iAintUrBro) April 15, 2019
Arya and Jon's reunion was the best. 😍#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/oe8Fm1drZS
will never get over jon and arya reunion im emotional 🤧 #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/LogEuNwFv1— abby (@kcthrones) April 15, 2019
arya&jon reunion #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/NqVWkiXXGg— elif (@alxithymia) April 15, 2019
This reunion also brought about a reunion no one really saw coming. Bran and Jaime's seeing each other for the first time since the Season 1 premiere.
me watching all the reunions in the beginning vs me watching that reunion in the end #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/9CQMhx5tq2— arya stark stan account (@clubjenguin) April 15, 2019
#GamefThrones #Got— Lelouch | luffy-taro ☠️ (@poseidon_ay) April 15, 2019
*Jaime arrives in Winterfell*
Bran: pic.twitter.com/aevcFMjjIG
Bran : can you push me— Zeeshan aftab (@zeeshanaftab786) April 15, 2019
Jamie : what
Bran : I meant my wheel chair... #GamefThrones #GameofThroneseason8 pic.twitter.com/1OVALFoW4L
Meanwhile at Winterfell... #GamefThrones pic.twitter.com/dJcGO8ebMI— Jeh (@hovdog) April 15, 2019
Bran strategically sitting outside all fucking night just so he could scare the shit out of Jamie is the height of petty and I am HERE 👏🏻 FOR 👏🏻 IT 👏🏻 #GamefThrones— Justin Harenchar (@justinharenchar) April 15, 2019
Also, just the general reaction to Bran in the episode.
bran on his way to make eye contact with another character #GamefThrones pic.twitter.com/gT41co6ehz— spiña colada (@Nickle_Spina) April 15, 2019
Bran Stark in every scene #GamefThrones pic.twitter.com/3Fdh1mYywB— Will Thomas (@WillJTee) April 15, 2019
Meanwhile, in King's Landing, Cersei is really upset about the lack of elephants in her life.
Tell Cersei that there aren't elephants. #GameofThrones #forthethrone pic.twitter.com/H1CiUwfXG1— Jheyson Acosta Luna (@jsacostal) April 15, 2019
cersei when she was told that the golden company has no elephants #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/szPnxpj8q6— Cersei Lannister (@iamqueencersei) April 15, 2019
I don't think I've ever related to Cersei Lannister more than the "I really wanted those elephants" line. Bitch, I did too. #GameofThrones— Trace Thurman 🏳️🌈 (@TracedThurman) April 15, 2019
That whole thing between Euron Greyjoy and Cersei.
Though she makes one hell of a statement to Euron Greyjoy about her worth ... kinda before giving in a little too soon, and then Euron made a comment about putting a baby in her? Yeah. Ew.
Cersei: “You want a queen? Earn her.”— trucebreaker (@oliviah518) April 15, 2019
Me:
(quietly to myself so as not to give any incorrect idea that i am pro-Cersei) #GamefThrones pic.twitter.com/jfXPR8yW79
Euron: I’m going to get you pregnant!!— Chelsea Cirruzzo (@ChelseaCirruzzo) April 15, 2019
Cersei’s uterus: #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/nhxPga1AHm
Daenerys admitted to Sam that she killed his brother and father – and boy, was that awkward.
#GameofThrones— Irving Rico (@r7_rico) April 15, 2019
Daenerys: I killed your father
Sam: Well, at least my brother can run the family...
Daenerys: I killed your brother too
Sam: *** pic.twitter.com/LHTgVIC7C0
#GamefThrones— DiCapricorn (@HeresssJani) April 15, 2019
Daenerys: “Your pops wouldn’t bend the knee so I had to kill him.”
Sam: “I get it. At least I still have my brother.”
Daenerys: pic.twitter.com/ct2qTzrm9l
Sam: At least my brother is still alive...— 12 Years Your Fav (@Blackie_ChanJ) April 15, 2019
Daenerys:#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/xGP26Hu1rd
It also didn't take long after for Sam to tell Jon his true lineage.
#GamefThrones— Berkley (@berkleyparent) April 15, 2019
Sam hyping up Jon to be king after he found out what she did to his father and brother pic.twitter.com/aQD8JCSwlI
Of course Jon’s first thought is on the crown, not the fact he boinked his aunt 😂😂 #GamefThrones pic.twitter.com/2tAO21AGxe— Katie New Account (@gallymeroreboot) April 15, 2019
Jon pulling up on Daenerys with the news he just found out about himself #GamefThrones pic.twitter.com/nf9MZQDgB3— Jacob Stumpf (@studlystumpf) April 15, 2019
Everyone was a bit shook after seeing Lord of Umber, Ned, hanging on the wall surrounded by cold limbs shaped into a spiral. Beric comments, "It's a message from the Night King." Oy.
Me when Lord Umber opened his eyes on that wall. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/6b2B3Kc8ko— Aut (@AutCoch) April 15, 2019
They really had Jon smirk at brave Young Lord Umber, so the audience formed a connection with him. Then, killed him 20 minutes later nailed to a flesh made White Walker gang sign. Peak Game of Thrones.— Ian (@Ian_Ewing_Phila) April 15, 2019
Still not over little Lord Umber being used as wall decoration. That was the same symbol from the cold open of the first episode. #GameofThrones #ThronesYall #GOT pic.twitter.com/kZi9gUvT5S— noellesly (@msnoellesly) April 15, 2019
Episode 2 will airs 9 p.m. Sunday, April 21 on HBO.
Got anymore of those #GamefThrones episodes?!?! pic.twitter.com/3bjnEATpzh— Oracle Park Seagull (@OracleSeagull) April 15, 2019
