Two Camden County detectives wounded in ambush by gunman

A gunman ambushed two detectives on Tuesday night in Camden, opening fire as they sat in their vehicle at a red light on National Night Out, an event that brings together local police and communities.

At least one suspect opened fire on the plainclothes detectives, according Camden County Police Chief J. Scott Thomson, the Associated Press reported:

“The information we have thus far is that they were essentially ambushed,” Thomson told reporters at a late night news conference. “A male walked up and began opening fire. We have anywhere between 10 and 25 rounds that were fired at the officers.”

One of the detectives was able to return fire, Thomson said, but it was not immediately clear if anyone else was shot. Thomson said his department was in communication with hospitals in the region.

The wounded detectives, who were taken to Cooper University Hospital for treatment, are expected to live.

A police manhunt continues for the suspect or suspects.