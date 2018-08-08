More News:

August 08, 2018

Two Camden County detectives wounded in ambush by gunman

By PhillyVoice staff
Investigations Police
Stock_Carroll - Police lights Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

.

A gunman ambushed two detectives on Tuesday night in Camden, opening fire as they sat in their vehicle at a red light on National Night Out, an event that brings together local police and communities.

At least one suspect opened fire on the plainclothes detectives, according Camden County Police Chief J. Scott Thomson, the Associated Press reported:

“The information we have thus far is that they were essentially ambushed,” Thomson told reporters at a late night news conference. “A male walked up and began opening fire. We have anywhere between 10 and 25 rounds that were fired at the officers.”

One of the detectives was able to return fire, Thomson said, but it was not immediately clear if anyone else was shot. Thomson said his department was in communication with hospitals in the region.

The wounded detectives, who were taken to Cooper University Hospital for treatment, are expected to live.

A police manhunt continues for the suspect or suspects.

PhillyVoice staff

Read more Investigations Police Camden South Jersey Shootings

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Conservative activists targeted by ANTIFA protest stoke flames of outrage on 'Fox & Friends'
Fox and Friends

Sixers

Zhaire Smith suffers Jones fracture during workout in Las Vegas, will undergo surgery
062218_Zhaire-Smith-1_usat

Fitness

Join in puppy yoga at the Logan Hotel this Saturday
puppy

Lifestyle

Sugaring vs. waxing vs. laser hair removal: a comparison
Carroll - Waxing

Eagles

Eagles' first preseason game is make or break for many rookies
Carroll - Eagles Stock Tim Wilson

Parenting

The terrible twos: What to expect and how to deal
08072018_KatiesBaby

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1825 & up -- Ireland Weeklong Guided Trip
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - St Petersburg Florida

Deals & Tips -- Late Summer & Fall Stays at Florida's Top Beaches

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.