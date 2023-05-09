Two men escaped Philadelphia prison, including one arrested in connection to four murders, authorities say

Two men escaped from a Philadelphia prison on Sunday night around 8:30 p.m., police said. Authorities noticed the absence of the inmates around 3 p.m. on Monday.

Based on surveillance video, the two prisoners cut a hole in a fence at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center located at 8301 State Road, 6ABC reported.



One of the men, Ameen Hurst, 18, was arrested and charged with four murders, including a March 2021 quadruple shooting in West Philly that killed two people.

The other man, Nasir Grant, 24, was arrested on charges related to guns and drugs, police said.

The two men were in the same prison unit. However, they were not cellmates, police said

It took three headcounts before police noticed the missing prisoners, Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney told media members at a press briefing on Monday.

"So the facility became aware today at their 3 p.m. headcount that we had two individuals that were not accounted for. They're going back through the process to see if those three counts that were called in as cleared and why they did not detect those two individuals missing," Carney said to reporters.

"As we go through the process, we have protocols in place, and these protocols were not followed," Carney said. "So that will be part of our investigation."

Carney has requested the state's Department of Corrections to do a security assessment at the prison to address any vulnerabilities, KYW reported.

The U.S. Marshals are aiding the Philadelphia police in pursuit of the escaped inmates, the Inquirer said.

Mayor Jim Kenney said the system is messed up, and people working in the prison did not do their job.

"If everybody had followed through and did what they're supposed to do, we wouldn't have this problem," he said during a press conference.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the men at large. Police advise people to be cautious because the two escaped inmates are considered dangerous. If anyone sees either of the inmates or knows anything, they are advised to call the Northeast Detectives at (215) 686-3153, the police tip line at (215)546-TIPS, or 911.

The prison escape comes after AFSCME Local 159, a union representing Philadelphia's correctional officers, voted no confidence in Carney over unsafe, inadequate conditions and staffing issues at the city's four prisons.