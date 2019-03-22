Tyson Foods recall affects nearly 70,000 pounds of chicken strips

Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling about 69,093 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of metal.

The frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip items were produced on November 30, 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The following products are subject to recall:

• 25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson FULLY COOKED BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” case codes 3348CNQ0317 and 3348CNQ0318, and individual bag timestamps from 17:00 through 18:59 hours (inclusive).

• 25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson FULLY COOKED CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” case codes 3348CNQ0419, 3348CNQ0420, 3348CNQ0421, and 3348CNQ0422, and individual bag timestamps from 19:00 through 22:59 hours (inclusive).

• 20-lb. cases of frozen “SPARE TIME FULLY COOKED, BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” and case code 3348CNQ03.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-7221” on the back of the product package. For product clarification, the last two digits of the product case codes correspond to the hour produced and will match the first two numbers of the time stamp (as depicted on the label). These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when FSIS received two consumer complaints of extraneous material in the chicken strip products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

In January, Tyson recalled about 36,420 pounds of chicken nugget products for potential contamination with rubber.