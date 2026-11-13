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November 13, 2026

Need to reserve a parking spot in Philly? A new Uber feature can help

The rideshare company is no longer just offering rides. Now, it's connecting drivers to parking garages, lots and valet services.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Uber
Uber parking Molly McVety/PhillyVoice

A new Uber feature allows users to book parking spaces at various garages and lots in Philadelphia. Users also can use the feature to book valet services.

Finding a parking space in Philadelphia may have gotten a little easier this week.

Uber rolled out its new "Parking" feature, allowing users to book parking spaces at more than 100 garages, lots and valet services in the city. Philadelphia is among 15 cities where the feature is now accessible.

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The rideshare app now displays a "Parking" icon under its "Services" page, where users can enter their destinations and the dates and times they need parking. An interactive map shows the how much each available parking spot costs.

Rates vary based on the amount of time needed to park. To complete a booking, users must enter their vehicle information and payment methods. A parking pass then becomes available in the Uber app. Reservations also can be extended through the app.

Uber One members are able to earn 10% back in credits when they use the new feature, the company said.

Uber Parking ScreenshotMolly McVety/PhillyVoice

A screenshot of Uber's new 'Parking' feature, which launched in Philadelphia this week.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in an earnings call this month that the new feature is meant to target commuters — one of the company's largest consumer markets.

"To be able to offer commuters an Uber to work, a pass to avoid surge and parking if they want it when they want to drive is a great example of us building out our inventory of services," Khosrowshahi said, per Uber. 

The rideshare company said it also is working with its partners to use parking spots as "staging and waiting locations" for autonomous vehicles in the future. 

In Febraury, Uber acquired SpotHero, giving the company access to 13,000 garages in 400 North American cities. Uber said many users will receive discounted rates as a result of the company's partnerships with garage and lot owners.

"We've built Uber around giving people more ways to get around without needing a car," Khosrowshahi said in February. "But for the moments when people do choose to drive, SpotHero on the Uber app will make the experience easier than ever, and bring more people into the Uber ecosystem."

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Uber Philadelphia Parking Technology Driving

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