Man wanted in sexual assault near Penn, Drexel campuses, police say

Philadelphia police are searching for a man in connection with a sexual assault that happened early Tuesday morning in University City, authorities said.

The incident happened around 1:50 a.m. along the 3800 block of Chestnut Street, near the campuses of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University, police said.

A young woman was taking out trash at an off-campus apartment when she was approached by the suspect, who was armed with a knife, 6ABC reported.

After the encounter, police said the suspect was last seen running east on Chestnut Street.

A public safety alert from Penn said the incident happened in the area of the Hamilton Court apartments. Penn Police officers responded to the scene.

Philadelphia police released surveillance video including still images of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at (215) 685-3251. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.