Former Upland police chief falsely claimed over $50,000 in overtime payments, officials say

A former Upland Borough police chief was charged with theft and forgery after investigators tracked his vehicle to local restaurants during times when he was claiming to be working overtime, Delaware County District Attorney Tanner Rouse said Monday.

Complaints from several officers to detectives alleged that Michael Irey, 55, of Media, had signed up for overtime shifts to monitor traffic near Chester Community Charter School and DUI patrol assignments for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation over the past year that he did not actually work. Investigators said he was paid over $50,000 in fraudulent overtime payments.

Upland Police Department typically assigns two officers to work outside the charter school in the morning from 7:30-8:30 and in the afternoon from 2:30-3:30 for a rate of $75 per hour. A PennDOT grant also pays officers a standard overtime rate to enforce the state's "Click it or Ticket" and "Roving DUI Patrol" programs when needed.

Despite signing up for a majority of the safety details at the Chester school, Irey was never seen working those shifts and would instead assign a day-work officer who's not compensated for overtime to his post, according to a criminal complaint.

Irey also signed up for a majority of the state-funded overtime assignments promoting safe driving around the borough, but was not seen by other officers working the detail, the complaint said. Officers allegedly told detectives they were afraid to report the chief out of fear of retaliation.

Investigators used license plate readers in Delaware County to track Irey's assigned, unmarked Upland police vehicle and were able to trace it to popular bars and restaurants around the area — including LaPorta Ristorante in Media, LaScala Fire in Newtown Square and DiFabio’s Market in Media — during the times he was scheduled to be on duty. Detectives also spoke to a bartender at one of the establishments who said Irey was a frequent customer during afternoon hours of a typical work day, the complaint said.

Through an analysis of Irey's bank statements and Upland Police Department's payroll records, investigators determined that $52,666.92 was paid to the chief for time that he was not working, including grant-funded overtime and payment from the Chester Community Charter School.

An arrest warrant was issued for Irey last week. He was picked up by police in New Jersey on Monday and was extradited to Delaware County. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice, forgery, receiving stolen property and other related crimes.

"The badge carries a responsibility that does not end when the shift is over, and public trust should never be treated as a personal paycheck," Rouse said in a statement Monday. "... I commend the officers who had the courage to come forward and expose this misconduct. They demonstrated exactly what we expect from those who wear the badge: integrity, accountability and the willingness to do what is right, even when it is difficult."