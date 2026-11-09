Bucks County reports its first measles case of the year

Bucks County has reported its first measles case in the outbreak spreading across Pennsylvania.

Health officials said the adult resident who tested positive recently had traveled to Central Pennsylvania, where cases are high, and their vaccination status was "unclear." The resident is no longer contagious, but the county has contacted the healthcare offices the individual visited and will help notify patients who may have been exposed.

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"Given the ongoing measles outbreak in parts of Pennsylvania, it is reasonable to expect additional cases may be reported here in Bucks County," Dr. David Damsker, the county's health department director, said in a statement. "... Fortunately, across Bucks County we overall tend to see very high rates of vaccination against measles, which prevents further spread and keeps most infections mild in the rare instance that they occur. If you're unsure of your vaccination status and want to make sure you're protected, check with your doctor."

The state has reported 1,505 cases this year, roughly one third of which originated in Lancaster County. In August, two Lancaster County residents contracted the disease and died, marking the first measles-associated deaths in Pennsylvania in 35 years. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention refused to add these cases to its national death toll, sparking a spat between Gov. Josh Shapiro and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Pennsylvania has since reported 6 measles-associated deaths, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's dashboard only lists four measles deaths in the United States. Measles-related deaths also have been reported in Wisconsin and New York. The reason for the disparity in figures partly stems from the differing ways the CDC and states count measles deaths.

Measles has not yet arrived in Philadelphia, but several collar counties have reported positive tests. Chester County, at 94 cases, has been hit the hardest; the spread prompted Oxford Area High School to close last month after a member of the school community caught the disease. Montgomery County has reported three cases. Delaware County has not reported any this year.

Health experts recommend immunization as the best way to prevent measles, which is extremely contagious and poses serious risks for children under 5. Two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine are about 97% effective at protecting individuals from the disease.

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