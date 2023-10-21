More News:

October 21, 2023

Upper Merion police seek suspects following shooting incident in King of Prussia Mall parking garage

Three or four people were seen in what was described as a targeted incident during a sneaker transaction

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Upper Merion Police search for suspects after a targeted shooting incident at King of Prussia Mall's parking lot.

The Upper Merion Police Department is searching for suspects after receiving multiple reports of a shooting at the King of Prussia Mall parking lot on Friday evening at approximately 8:04 PM. Officers were directed to the lower level of the Blue Parking Garage adjacent to Macy's.

When officers arrived, no active shooting was in progress, and no victims were initially found. However, a male victim contacted the police, saying he was at a nearby gas station with a minor hand injury.

The victim explained he had been in the lower level of the Blue Parking Garage conducting a sneaker sale. During the transaction, an unidentified person pulled out a firearm and pressed it against the back of the man's head. A struggle ensued, during which the victim, who holds a valid carry license, discharged his handgun. It is believed that the other person also discharged a weapon.

Several individuals reported seeing three to four males, all dressed in black with masks, quickly entering a vehicle and leaving the scene. The victim promptly entered his vehicle and departed.

Upper Merion Police searched the Blue Parking Garage to find any related evidence. A Subsequent investigation revealed the victim and the suspects knew each other, which led police to call the incident targeted.

Anyone with information can call the Upper Merion Police Department at 610-265-3232. Tips can also be submitted online.

This parking garage incident comes a week after Philadelphia police officer Richard Mendez was fatally shot on duty when responding to an attempted car break-in at a Philadelphia International Airport garage. His partner, Raul Ortiz was also injured in the shooting on Oct. 12. 

