October 09, 2023

Upper Moreland police fatally shoot woman who pointed gun at EMTs, cops

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in Willow Grove

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Upper Moreland police fatally shot a 69-year-old woman who allegedly was armed and pointed her gun at medical personnel and officers on Sunday afternoon.

Upper Moreland police shot and killed a 69-year-old woman in Willow Grove on Sunday after she pointed a gun at EMTs and officers, authorities said.

Police and EMTs had been called to the 100 block of Evans Avenue for a report of a woman waving a gun outside a home just after 5 p.m.

The woman pointed the gun at EMTs when they arrived and would not drop the weapon, police said, and when she aimed the firearm at police, an officer shot her.

The woman was taken to Abington Jefferson Hospital but died from her injuries.

Montgomery County detectives continue to investigate, police said. The woman's name and the name of the officer who shot her have not been released. Authorities did not release any other information about the shooting.

