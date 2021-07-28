Bars in Philly throwing watch parties for USA vs. Qatar in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup

It's a big week for soccer fans, National Soccer Day is celebrated July 28 and there's a must-watch game coming up on July 29.

The United States men's national team have reached the semifinals of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. At 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, it will be USA vs. Qatar at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.



Qatar is an invited guest from the Asian Football Confederation and the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Philadelphia Soccer 2026, the organization spearheading Philadelphia's bid for the 2026 World Cup, is celebrating the Gold Cup tournament with promotions at soccer bars across the city – you could go home with a soccer scarf and pint glasses.

There's also a social media contest. Tag a friend and share Philadelphia Soccer 2026's Instagram post to be entered to win a prize pack.

Participating bars include McGillin’s Olde Ale House, Misconduct, Black Sheep, Fado, Tir Na Nog, SouthHouse, 700 Club and more.

The game should be a tough matchup tomorrow night in Texas, making it appointment TV for soccer fans. The winner heads to Las Vegas for the final on Sunday.

