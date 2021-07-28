More Events:

July 28, 2021

Bars in Philly throwing watch parties for USA vs. Qatar in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup

McGillin’s Olde Ale House, Misconduct, Tir Na Nog and more will show the semifinals game

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Soccer
USMNT Gold Cup semifinals Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

United States forward Matthew Hoppe (13) and midfielder Sabastian Lletget (17) celebrate after the team's victory against Jamaica in a CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal soccer match at AT&T Stadium. Coming up on July 29, USA will play against Qatar.

It's a big week for soccer fans, National Soccer Day is celebrated July 28 and there's a must-watch game coming up on July 29.

The United States men's national team have reached the semifinals of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. At 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, it will be USA vs. Qatar at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

RELATED: New exhibit embodies Philly's pitch to host World Cup matches in 2026

Qatar is an invited guest from the Asian Football Confederation and the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Philadelphia Soccer 2026, the organization spearheading Philadelphia's bid for the 2026 World Cup, is celebrating the Gold Cup tournament with promotions at soccer bars across the city – you could go home with a soccer scarf and pint glasses.

There's also a social media contest. Tag a friend and share Philadelphia Soccer 2026's Instagram post to be entered to win a prize pack.

Participating bars include McGillin’s Olde Ale House, Misconduct, Black Sheep, Fado, Tir Na Nog, SouthHouse, 700 Club and more.

The game should be a tough matchup tomorrow night in Texas, making it appointment TV for soccer fans. The winner heads to Las Vegas for the final on Sunday.

