More Health:

February 26, 2021

Delco company says its UVC device can kill the coronavirus within seconds

The Platinum Group designed 'The Hurricane' at the request of an aviation company

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News COVID-19
UVC Device The Hurricane The Platinum Group/YouTube

The Platinum Group, a Delaware County-based company, has developed a UVC device, dubbed The Hurricane, that can kill harmful pathogens within seconds.

Meet COVID-19's latest match: The Hurricane — a handheld device that uses ultraviolet rays to kill the coronavirus. 

The Hurricane was developed by The Platinum Group, a Delaware County-based company that says the 11-pound device can destroy harmful pathogens in a matter of seconds. 

By pumping out 900 watts of ultraviolet-C light, the device can kill the coronavirus in "less than a second," Platinum Group co-founder Bob Weeks told CBS Philly.

"It renders ... the DNA in the microorganism useless," said Weeks, Platinum's president of sales and marketing. "It scrambles the DNA. COVID is technically still there, but it has no power." 

The Hurricane is in its final prototype. It is on the market for commercial buyers and consumers — though one unit costs about $18,000. 

The Platinum Group developed The Hurricane at the request of a multi-national aviation company seeking a smaller UVC device for disinfectant purposes, the Delaware County Daily Times reported. 

The technology could be a game changer for major airlines seeking to expedite the cleaning process between flights. Tests indicate The Hurricane could sanitize a Boeing 747 within 12 minutes, Platinum co-founder Ken Cage told the newspaper. 


Last December, The Federal Aviation Administration warned that long-term use of liquid disinfectants could be linked to the corrosion of electronics, seatbelts and windows on board aircrafts. Airlines such as JetBlue have picked up UV cleaning to combat those effects. 

Weeks claims the device is safer than water-based disinfectants and won't damage surfaces or leave residue. 

The Food and Drug Administration says UVC radiation is a known disinfectant for air, water and nonporous surfaces. However, there is limited published data about the wavelength, dose and duration of UVC radiation required to inactivate the coronavirus. 

The FDA also notes UVC radiation only can inactivate a virus if it is directly exposed to the radiation. Soil, dust and other contaminants may block the radiation. 

Weeks and Cage, who both graduated from Sun Valley High School, have worked in the plane and boat repossession business. They joined forces with Mike Bernhardt and Derek Hutchinson to create The Hurricane. 

Bernhardt had worked in manufacturing research development in the oil industry since the 1980s. 

"He took an existing technology and expanded upon it," Weeks told the Daily Times. "He said, 'I can make this light better, lighter.'"

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News COVID-19 Delaware County Sanitation Coronavirus

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2021 draft prospect review: North Dakota State QB Trey Lance
022521TreyLance

Illness

Coronavirus variants spreading in New York City, California raise concerns
california NYC coronavirus variants

Transportation

Glassboro-Camden light rail proposal takes next step in South Jersey
Glassboro Camden Line Main

Sixers

Sixers show glimpse of playoff-caliber defense in win over Dallas Mavericks
Sixers-Mavs-Simmons-Luka_022621_usat

TV

FOX 29's Alex Holley inadvertently lands her grandpa a stay at Waldorf Astoria hotel in Rome
Waldorf Astoria Rome

Entertainment

BYO floating tiki bar coming to Ocean City this spring
Floating Tiki Bar in Ocean City

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved