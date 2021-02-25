More Health:

February 25, 2021

Salmonella outbreak in Philadelphia, Delco linked to pet turtles

One adult who was infected has died; seven children have fallen ill

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Salmonella
turtles salmonella outbreak philly ANNA REED/USA Today

Eight people in Philadelphia and Delaware Counties have fallen ill with salmonella after handling pet turtles like the red-eared slider shown above.

A small salmonella outbreak in Southeastern Pennsylvania has been linked to the sale of pet turtles from roadside vendors in Philadelphia. 

Pennsylvania health officials have confirmed nine cases of salmonella, including eight that occurred in Philadelphia or Delaware County. The cases include seven children ranging from 0 to 10 years old.

One adult has died, with salmonellosis deemed a contributing factor, health officials said Wednesday. 

Salmonella infections are particularly harmful to young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems. They most commonly causes diarrhea, but symptoms also can include fever, headache, nausea and vomiting.

Four people reported the species of their pet turtles to health officials — all of them were red-eared sliders. Of the four people who reported where they bought their turtles, they all said the animals came from a street vendor. Three of vendors were located in Philadelphia. 

Turtles and other reptiles are known to carry salmonella. They sometimes shed the bacteria in their feces. People can become infected when they have direct contact with turtles, their habitats or contaminated surfaces. 

The state health department is was working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate the cases.

Health officials said people with pet turtles should take the following precautions to protect themselves from salmonella: 

•Always wash your hands with soap and water after handling turtles or changing water in the tank.
•Do not allow turtles in the kitchen, dining room or any area where food is prepared or consumed. Also, do not allow turtles in bathroom sinks, tubs or anywhere infants are bathed.
•Do not eat, drink or smoke while handling turtles.
•Do not kiss or snuggle turtles.
•People at high risk of disease — children under 5, elderly people, pregnant women and people who are immunocompromised — should avoid contact with turtles.

People who have become sick after purchasing a small pet turtle should reach out to their health care providers or call the Pennsylvania Health Department at 1-877-PA-HEALTH.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Salmonella Philadelphia Turtles Delaware County

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Breaking down the Phillies biggest spring training position battles
Scott-Kingery-Roman-Quinn-Phillies_022421_USAT

Prevention

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine safe and effective, FDA analysis says
Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine

Legislation

Pennsylvania lawmakers introduce bipartisan marijuana legalization bill
Pennsylvania Marijuana Bill 21

Eagles

What they're saying: With Wentz gone, what's next for Eagles this offseason?
Jalen-Hurts_022321_usat

Fundraisers

South Philly Mexican businesses band together to start GoFundMe campaign
South Philly Mexican businesses

Entertainment

BYO floating tiki bar coming to Ocean City this spring
Floating Tiki Bar in Ocean City

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved